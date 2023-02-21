D-Fend Solutions; Resource Industries: D-Fend Solutions and Resource Industries Announce Partnership to Deliver C-UAS Security Solutions in the UAE

Leading radio frequency-cyber counter-drone takeover technology provider collaborates with UAE defense company to confront hostile UAVs in sensitive airspace

RA'ANANA, Israel and ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, counter-drone takeover technology and Resource Industries , a company engaged in production, development, research and logistics of military vehicles and equipment, have announced that they will cooperate to provide United Arab Emirates' security agencies with advanced C-UAS technology.

This partnership will fulfill the urgent need for tiered methods of safe drone mitigation in the UAE, as well as give more versatile options to security services aimed at protecting the area's sensitive environments from rogue drones, while avoiding operational disruption and collateral damage. Both organizations will work in tandem to analyze end-user needs and deliver C-UAS solutions for all possible scenarios and sectors.

"We are honored to partner with Resource Industries in this mission-critical task," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "Expanding the scope and capabilities of C-UAS solutions in the UAE is a significant step toward realizing the urgent need for safer airspace and safer outcomes in the face of the threat from hostile UAVs".

"D-Fend Solutions Counter-UAS technology is a best in class, proven, tested and trusted product. Partnering with tier-1 manufacturers to introduce unique, easy to use and rapidly deployable solutions to further enhance the UAE's defense landscape is part of our mandate and we look forward to long term cooperation with D-Fend." said Resource Industries' CEO, Mansour Alblooshi.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by multiple high-tier U.S. government agencies - including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security bodies - as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

About Resource Industries

Resource Industries is a defence sector corporation registered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Resource Industries aims to provide groundbreaking high-end defence and security services striving to meet client expectations and finding solutions to every complex user's need. The company is engaged in the production, development, research and logistics of military equipment and provides a comprehensive range of security services.

