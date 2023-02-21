Global Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market Expected to Garner $12,930.3 Million in the 2022-2031 Timeframe, Growing at 6.06% CAGR |[250-Pages] Study by Research Dive

The communication intelligence (COMINT) market is expected to grow by 2031 due to increasing applications in defense industry. The ground sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share. Market in North America is expected to be the most profitable.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Global Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market by Mobility (Fixed and Man-portable), Platform (Airborne, Vehicle Mounted, Naval, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".





As per the report, the global communication intelligence (COMINT) market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 6.06% in the 2022-2031 timeframe, thereby garnering $12,930.3 million by 2031.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The growing need for confidentiality and security of military communications is predicted to help the communication intelligence (COMINT) market grow in the forecast period. Along with this, the growing use and implementation of wireless technology is anticipated to drive the market forward.

Opportunities: Rising complexity of military communication and the growing need for early detection of threats are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the analysis timeframe. Moreover, growing applications for COMINT in the defense industry is anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: Market analysts are however skeptical about the full-paced growth of this market owing to the high deployment cost of communication intelligence technology, which might prove to be a restraint for the communication intelligence (COMINT) market.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market Click Here!

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc in the world. The lockdowns put in place to curb the virus affected various industries and their production cycles. The communication intelligence (COMINT) market, too, faced a similar situation. The shutdown of manufacturing industries and the disruptions in global supply chains were the major factors due to which the demand for communication intelligence technology declined. This declining demand plummeted the growth rate of the pandemic in the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the communication intelligence (COMINT) market into certain segments based on mobility, platform, and region.

By mobility, the fixed sub-segment is predicted to have a dominant market share by 2031. Growth in demand for early warning systems for armored vehicles, ships, aircraft, etc., is expected to help the sub-segment grow in the forecast period.

By platform, the ground sub-segment is anticipated to become the most lucrative sub-segment in the analysis timeframe. The use of communication intelligence for tracking down radio sites and monitoring radio traffic is predicted to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

By regional analysis, the communication intelligence (COMINT) market in North America region is predicted to be the most profitable of all. The adoption of new and sophisticated technologies for military and defense purposes is projected to help the market grow in this region.

Check out COVID-19 Impact on Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Prominent Market Players

Some of the prominent players of the communication intelligence (COMINT) market are

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Saab AB

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems

TCI International Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

HENSOLDT

These players are adopting various business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a prominent position in the market.

For instance, in April 2022, Cision, a leading communications intelligence company, announced the acquisition of Streem, a real-time media monitoring firm. This acquisition by Cision is predicted to help the company to increase its footprint in the market in the coming period and cater to the demands of the market in a more holistic way.

Request Customization of Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

Finally, the report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

More about Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market:

What are the Key Activities, Capabilities, and Importance of Communication Intelligence?

Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market to Observe Significant Growth Due to Product Launches and Company Collaborations by Market Players, such as TCI International, Anritsu, and Others

Some Trending Article Links:

C-RAN Market

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market

5G Smart Phone Market

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-communication-intelligence-comint-market-expected-to-garner-12-930-3-million-in-the-2022-2031-timeframe-growing-at-6-06-cagr-250-pages-study-by-research-dive-301751593.html