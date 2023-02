Alpha Lithium announced that it has entered into a shareholder rights plan pursuant to an agreement with Computershare Trust Company of Canada as rights agent, Hannan Metals provided an update on its Belen copper-gold target at the company's 100%-owned Valiente project, Gold Royalty was able to secure a new loan agreement with the Bank of Montreal and the National Bank of Canada and Targa Exploration entered into an operating services agreement with Kenorland Minerals.