WKN: A2N4QA ISIN: KYG7T16G1039 Ticker-Symbol: S3P 
Tradegate
21.02.23
10:00 Uhr
20,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,98 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,00021,00010:51
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 12:30
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q4 2022

Q4 2021

% Change

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

% Change

Revenue

$119.5

$119.2

0.2 %

$119.5

$119.9

-0.3 %

Gross Profit

$50.3

$48.7

3.4 %

$53.8

$53.9

-0.3 %

Gross Margin

42.1 %

40.8 %

1 3 0 bps

45.0 %

45.0 %

0 bps

Operating Income

$16.5

$15.7

4.8 %

$21.1

$21.6

-2.5 %

Operating Margin

13.8 %

13.2 %

60 bps

17.6 %

18.0 %

-40 bps

Net Income (*)

$13.4

$13.7

-2.2 %

$18.0

$17.7

1.9 %

Diluted EPS

$0.24

$0.25

-4.0 %

$0.32

$0.32

0.0 %

Summary Results for Full Year end 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

% Change


2022

2021


2022

2021


Revenue

$474.7

$461.0

3.0 %

$474.8

$463.6

2.4 %

Gross Profit

$200.2

$187.8

6.6 %

$213.5

$208.3

2.5 %

Gross Margin

42.2 %

40.7 %

1 5 0 bps

45.0 %

44.9 %

10 bps

Operating Income

$66.5

$57.5

15.7 %

$83.5

$81.4

2.5 %

Operating Margin

14.0 %

12.5 %

150 bps

17.6 %

17.6 %

0 bps

Net income (*)

$52.6

$47.2

11.5 %

$67.2

$65.5

2.5 %

Diluted EPS

$0.95

$0.85

11.8 %

$1.21

$1.18

2.5 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Our revenue in 2022 reached $474.8 million, and on a constant currency basis, we grew by 7.8%. Key accomplishments in 2022 include our continued growth of cloud-based customers with over 90% of new logos delivered on the cloud and the significant increase in our platform deals," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "We continue to fortify our leading position in Europe . We are particularly enthused by our momentum in North America, where we closed a CoreSuite for Life and Annuity deal in addition to business application solutions deals in 2022. Our renewed growth in North America increases our confidence that the region will continue growth in 2023."

"Operating profit in 2022 reached $83.5 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%, a great accomplishment despite the macroeconomic environment and currency headwind," continued Mr. Al-Dor. "Our priorities for 2023 are to build on the improving dynamics in North America to grow our presence in this region, advance our position in Europe, deepening relationships with our existing customers, and continue migrating customers to the cloud."

"We are introducing 2023 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $502 million to $507 million, and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 17.6% to 18.0%," concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on February 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 4:30 p.m. in Israel ) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032

International: 972-3-9180609

UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of
Investor Relations, Sapiens
[email protected]

Investors Contact

Brett Maas
Managing Partner, Hayden IR
[email protected]

Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.


SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME


U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)






Three months ended


Year ended




December 31,


December 31,




2022


2021


2022


2021




(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)











Revenue


119,463


119,225


474,736


461,035

Cost of revenue


69,158


70,561


274,573


273,191











Gross profit


50,305


48,664


200,163


187,844











Operating expenses:










Research and development, net


15,251


13,891


58,656


54,013


Selling, marketing, general and administrative


18,573


19,041


75,016


76,343

Total operating expenses


33,824


32,932


133,672


130,356











Operating income


16,481


15,732


66,491


57,488











Financial and other expenses (income), net


(1,097)


(311)


941


202

Taxes on income


4,276


2,404


12,619


9,964





















Net income


13,302


13,639


52,931


47,322











Attributable to non-controlling interest


(65)


(26)


336


151











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


13,367


13,665


52,595


47,171





















Basic earnings per share


0.24


0.25


0.95


0.86











Diluted earnings per share


0.24


0.25


0.95


0.85




















Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to compute basic earnings per share (in
thousands)


55,140


54,902


55,117


54,785










Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to compute diluted earnings per share (in
thousands)


55,521


55,626


55,570


55,561

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)










GAAP revenue


119,463


119,225


474,736


461,035

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
revenue


23


629


92


2,519

Non-GAAP revenue


119,486


119,854


474,828


463,554










GAAP gross profit


50,305


48,664


200,163


187,844

Revenue adjustment


23


629


92


2,519

Amortization of capitalized software


1,517


2,084


5,840


7,679

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,929


2,556


7,375


10,253

Non-GAAP gross profit


53,774


53,933


213,470


208,295










GAAP operating income


16,481


15,732


66,491


57,488

Gross profit adjustments


3,469


5,269


13,307


20,451

Capitalization of software development


(1,238)


(2,256)


(6,097)


(7,911)

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,115


1,311


4,783


5,377

Stock-based compensation


759


1,274


3,960


4,801

Acquisition-related costs (*)


472


260


1,033


1,198

Non-GAAP operating income


21,058


21,590


83,477


81,404










GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders


13,367


13,665


52,595


47,171

Operating income adjustments


4,577


5,858


16,986


23,916

Taxes on income


78


(1,842)


(2,411)


(5,550(

Non-GAAP net income attributable to
Sapiens' shareholders


18,022


17,681


67,170


65,537










(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three months ended


Year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021










GAAP operating profit


16,481


15,732


66,491


57,488










Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
revenue


23


629


92


2,519

Amortization of capitalized software


1,517


2,084


5,840


7,679

Amortization of other intangible assets


3,044


3,867


12,158


15,630

Capitalization of software development


(1,238)


(2,256)


(6,097)


(7,911)

Stock-based compensation


759


1,274


3,960


4,801

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-
related costs


472


260


1,033


1,198










Non-GAAP operating profit


21,058


21,590


83,477


81,404










Depreciation


1,034


1,989


4,242


5,360










Adjusted EBITDA


22,092


23,579


87,719


86,764










Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021











Revenues

119,486


119,019


118,605


117,718


119,854

Gross profit

53,774


53,546


53,207


52,943


53,933

Operating income

21,058


20,902


20,747


20,770


21,590

Adjusted EBITDA

22,092


22,036


21,681


21,910


23,579

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

18,022


16,871


14,979


17,298


17,681











Diluted earnings per share

0.32


0.30


0.27


0.31


0.32

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021

North America

50,801


49,555


48,154


49,009


48,872

Europe

56,910


56,887


59,868


59,267


62,416

Rest of the World

11,775


12,577


10,583


9,442


8,566











Total

119,486


119,019


118,605


117,718


119,854

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021

Cash-flow from operating activities

14,430


4,405


6,615


18,330


27,386

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,238)


(1,492)


(1,621)


(1,746)


(2,256)

Capital expenditures

(400)


(1,047)


(803)


(453)


(801)

Free cash-flow

12,792


1,866


4,191


16,131


24,329











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related
costs(*) (**)

1,100


-


-


-


407











Adjusted free cash-flow

13,892


1,866


4,191


16,131


24,736


(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth as Reported on GAAP Basis to Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis

Year ended December 31, 2022

Revenue growth %


As reported

Currency Impact

Constant Currency Basis

North America


4.3 %

-

4.3 %

Europe


(2.7) %

(10.1) %

7.4 %

Rest of the world


27.8 %

(1.1) %

28.9 %

Total


2.4 %

(5.4) %

7.8 %

* Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior year period.

* Due to the significant impact of the currencies fluctuations this year on our reported revenues, we are providing the above information by region on a constant currency basis for this year. We are not committing at this time to continue providing such information in the future.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands





December 31,


December 31,




2022


2021




(unaudited)


(unaudited)







ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


160,285


190,243


Short-term bank deposit


20,000


20,000


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


93,382


76,261


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


11,640


13,841


Total current assets


285,307


300,345







LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


12,021


14,458


Severance pay fund


3,996


5,954


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


319,661


343,283


Operating lease right-of-use assets


33,688


43,665


Other long-term assets


12,078


7,288


Total long-term assets


381,444


414,648







TOTAL ASSETS


666,751


714,993

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


9,415


5,008


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,796


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


76,962


76,450


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


9,063


10,827


Deferred revenue


30,720


39,614


Total current liabilities


145,956


151,695

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


59,275


78,986


Deferred tax liabilities


11,363


15,360


Other long-term liabilities


11,719


12,144


Long-term operating lease liabilities


28,432


38,751


Redeemable non-controlling interest


89


101


Accrued severance pay


7,063


9,236


Total long-term liabilities


117,941


154,578







EQUITY



402,854


408,720







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


666,751


714,993

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the Twelve months ended
December 31,


2022


2021


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

52,931


47,322

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Impairment of right of use asset

-


1,439

Depreciation and amortization

22,240


28,669

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

85


106

Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment

26


(60)

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

3,960


4,801





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Increase in Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(21,860)


(13,937)

Decrease in Deferred tax liabilities, net

(8,541)


(1,902)

Decrease in Other operating assets

7,729


17,743

Increase (decrease) in Trade payables

4,634


(529)

Decrease in Other operating liabilities

(9,764)


(8,415)

Increase (decrease) in Deferred revenues

(7,738)


4,930

Increase in Accrued severance pay, net

78


375

Net cash provided by operating activities

43,780


80,542





Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment

(2,757)


(3,786)

Proceeds from deposits

26


10,031

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

54


1,111

Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(3,466)


831

Capitalized software development costs

(6,097)


(7,911)

Acquisition of intellectual property

(200)


(151)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(12,440)


125





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

-


2,038

Distribution of dividend

(38,579)


(20,255)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Payment of contingent considerations

-


(926)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-


(990)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

-


(31)

Net cash used in financing activities

(58,375)


(39,960)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,923)


(3,025)





Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(29,958)


37,682

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

190,243


152,561





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

160,285


190,243

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $400.5 million .

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (32.96)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.14).

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.