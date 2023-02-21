Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Including Fourth Quarter Siding Solutions Net Sales Growth of 38%

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022, Compared to the Fourth Quarter of the Prior Year

Net sales from continuing operations decreased by 16% to $705 million, including 14% from lower oriented strand board (OSB) prices

Siding Solutions net sales increased by 38% to $385 million - a fourth quarter record

OSB net sales decreased by 45% to $257 million, including 34% from lower OSB prices

Income attributed to LP from continuing operations decreased by $180 million to $(10) million ( $(0.14) per diluted share), inclusive of a non-cash pension settlement charge of $78 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $100 million, a decrease of $178 million

Key Highlights for the Full Year, Compared to Prior Year

Net sales from continuing operations decreased by 2% to $3.9 billion

Siding Solutions net sales increased by 26% to $1.5 billion

OSB net sales decreased by 14% to $2.1 billion

Income attributed to LP from continuing operations decreased by $0.4 billion to $0.9 billion ( $11.34 per diluted share)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $1.4 billion, a decrease of $0.5 billion

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Information" and "Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted Income, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS" below.

Capital Allocation Update

Paid $414 million in capital expenditures in 2022, including $193 million on Siding capacity expansions

Paid $900 million in 2022 to repurchase 14.4 million of its common shares, leaving 71.7 million common shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and $200 million of share repurchase authorization remaining

Paid $69 million in cash dividends in 2022

Received $264 million of pre-tax proceeds for Engineered Wood Products (EWP) segment divestitures in 2022

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share

"The fourth quarter was a strong end to another record year for the Siding business, with 38% sales growth compared to Q4 of last year," said Chair and CEO Brad Southern . "Inflationary pressures continue to present headwinds, housing starts have softened, and OSB prices remain depressed after falling steeply in the fourth quarter. However, LP has managed through challenges like these before. I am bullish about the long-term fundamentals for housing, and very confident that LP's strategy of growth specialization will continue to deliver value in 2023."

"LP ended the year with over $900 million of liquidity, comprising $383 million of cash and $550 million undrawn revolver," said EVP and CFO Alan Haughie . "With significant flexibility in our capital and operating plans, I am confident that LP's balance sheet leaves us very well positioned to withstand near-term headwinds and execute our growth and transformation strategy."

Q1 2023 Outlook

Our guidance is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below under "Forward-Looking Statements."

Siding Solutions first quarter of 2023 revenue is expected to decrease year-over-year by up to 5%

OSB revenue in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be sequentially lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 by approximately 20%, assuming that OSB prices published by Random Lengths remain unchanged from those published on February 17, 2023 . This is an assumption for modeling purposes and not a price forecast

Under these assumptions, adjusted EBITDA(2) for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be at least $35 million

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. With respect to Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023, certain items that affect net income on a U.S. GAAP basis, such as product-line discontinuance charges, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income, and other non-operating items, that would be required to be included in the comparable forecasted U.S. GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, and LP is unable to quantify such amounts that would be required to be included in the comparable forecasted U.S. GAAP measures, without unreasonable effort. As such, LP is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of U.S. GAAP net income, or a corresponding reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased year-over-year by $130 million (or 16%) to $705 million, including a decrease in OSB prices of $120 million and a decline in OSB volume of $92 million (production curtailments and conversion of the Sagola OSB mill to siding production), partially offset by Siding Solutions revenue growth of $106 million (15% pricing, 20% volume).

Income attributed to LP from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased year-over-year by $180 million to $(10) million or $(0.14) per diluted share, which reflects a $178 million drop in Adjusted EBITDA and non-cash pension settlement charges of $78 million, partially offset by $62 million lower income tax provisions.

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased year-over-year by $22 million to $2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, due to the sale of the EWP segment assets in the third quarter of 2022, offset by lower income tax provisions.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Net sales for 2022 decreased year-over-year by $61 million (or 2%), including a decrease in OSB prices of $400 million and a decrease in South America revenue of $24 million due to lower volumes and unfavorable currency movements, partially offset by Siding Solutions growth of $305 million (14% pricing, 11% volume) and an increase in OSB volume of $53 million .

Income attributed to LP from continuing operations decreased year-over-year by $418 million to $888 million, or $11.34 per diluted share, reflecting a $488 million drop in Adjusted EBITDA and non-cash pension settlement charges of $82 million, partially offset by $128 million lower income tax provisions.

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, increased year-over-year by $126 million to $198 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, primarily due to the $118 million gain on the sale of EWP assets and a $39 million gain on the sale of the equity interests in two joint ventures that produced I-joists, partially offset by a $27 million increase in income tax provision.

Segment Results

Siding

The Siding segment serves diverse end markets with a broad product offering of engineered wood siding, trim, and fascia, including LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions® (collectively referred to as Siding Solutions).

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Net sales $ 386

$ 281

37 %

$ 1,469

$ 1,170

26 % Adjusted EBITDA 88

48

83 %

339

289

17 %



Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 versus 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2022 versus 2021

Average Net Selling Price

Unit Shipments

Average Net Selling Price

Unit Shipments Siding Solutions 15 %

20 %

14 %

11 %

List price increases and positive product mix effects drove year-over-year increases in the average net selling price for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The volume increases for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are attributable to steady customer demand and production increases made possible by the ramp-up of the Houlton facility and the non-recurrence of production downtime in the prior year for a major scheduled maintenance project.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 reflects revenue growth partially offset by $27 million of raw material, freight & wage cost inflation, and $5 million of discretionary investments in capacity and sales & marketing. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA increased $50 million year-over-year, reflecting revenue growth largely offset by $123 million of raw material, freight & wage cost inflation, and $31 million of discretionary investments in capacity and sales & marketing.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products including the value-added OSB portfolio known as LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring). OSB is manufactured using wood strands arranged in layers and bonded with resins.

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Net sales $ 257

$ 470

(45) %

$ 2,062

$ 2,387

(14) % Adjusted EBITDA 13

231

(94) %

1,034

1,531

(32) %



Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 versus 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2022 versus 2021

Average Net Selling Price

Unit Shipments

Average Net Selling Price

Unit Shipments OSB - Structural Solutions (30) %

(31) %

(11) %

8 % OSB - Commodity (34) %

(8) %

(20) %

(3) %

The year-over-year net sales decrease of $214 million (or 45%) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes a $120 million drop in OSB prices and a $92 million drop in volume due to production curtailments and conversion of the Sagola mill to Siding production. For the full year, OSB net sales decreased year-over-year by $326 million (or 14%) including a $400 million decrease in OSB prices, partially offset by an increase in Structural Solutions sales volume.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by $218 million due to the decrease in OSB prices and volumes, and $14 million of raw material cost and wage inflation. The full year Adjusted EBITDA decrease of $497 million reflects the decrease in OSB prices and $79 million of raw material cost and wage inflation.

South America

LP's South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel and siding products in South America and certain export markets. This segment has manufacturing operations in two countries, Chile and Brazil, and operates sales offices in Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay .

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Net sales $ 51

$ 63

(18) %

$ 241

$ 265

(9) % Adjusted EBITDA 12

22

(45) %

77

113

(32) %



Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 versus 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2022 versus 2021

Average Net Selling Price

Unit Shipments

Average Net Selling Price

Unit Shipments OSB - Structural Solutions 3 %

(23) %

5 %

(10) % Siding (4) %

10 %

(6) %

(28) %

South America net sales decreased year-over-year for both the fourth quarter and full year 2022 largely due to lower volumes and unfavorable foreign currency movements, partially offset by higher local OSB prices. The year-over-year decreases in Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million and $36 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, reflect the impacts of the lower revenue and higher raw material costs.

Conference Call

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our stockholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil . For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

In evaluating our business, we utilize non-GAAP financial measures that fall within the meaning of SEC Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which we believe provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). In this press release, we disclose income attributed to LP from continuing operations before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and exclude stock-based compensation expense, loss on impairment attributed to LP, product-line discontinuance charges, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income, pension settlement charges, and other non-operating items as Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Adjusted EBITDA), which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this report because we view it as an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe that it is frequently used by interested persons in the evaluation of companies that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. We also disclose income attributed to LP from continuing operations, excluding loss on impairment attributed to LP, product-line discontinuance charges, interest expense outside of normal operations, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, gain (loss) on acquisition, and pension settlement charges, and adjusting for a normalized tax rate as Adjusted Income (Adjusted Income). We also disclose Adjusted Diluted EPS, which is calculated as Adjusted Income divided by diluted shares outstanding. We believe that Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Income are useful measures for evaluating our ability to generate earnings and that providing these measures should allow interested persons to more readily compare the earnings for past and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not substitutes for the U.S. GAAP measures of net income, income attributed to LP from continuing operations, and income attributed to LP from continuing operations per diluted share or for any other U.S. GAAP measures of operating performance. It should be noted that other companies may present similarly titled measures differently, and therefore, as presented by us, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS have material limitations as performance measures because they exclude items that are actually incurred or experienced in connection with the operation of our business.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 705

$ 835

$ 3,854

$ 3,915 Cost of sales (577)

(529)

(2,355)

(1,952) Gross profit 128

306

1,498

1,963 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (68)

(68)

(264)

(223) Loss on impairment -

(6)

(1)

(6) Other operating credits and charges, net (1)

(4)

16

1 Income from operations 59

228

1,250

1,734 Interest expense (2)

(2)

(11)

(14) Investment income 6

-

14

1 Other non-operating items (86)

(9)

(97)

(22) Income (loss) before income taxes (23)

218

1,155

1,700 Provision for income taxes 10

(52)

(274)

(402) Equity in unconsolidated affiliate -

1

4

4 Income (loss) from continuing operations (12)

167

885

1,302 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 2

24

198

$ 71 Net income (loss) $ (11)

$ 191

$ 1,083

$ 1,373 Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest 3

3

3

4 Net income (loss) attributed to LP $ (8)

$ 194

$ 1,086

$ 1,377















Amounts attributed to LP common shareholders:













Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes $ (10)

$ 171

$ 888

$ 1,306 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 2

24

198

71

$ (8)

$ 194

$ 1,086

$ 1,377 Net income attributed to LP per share of common stock:













Income (loss) per share continuing operations - basic $ (0.14)

$ 1.94

$ 11.40

$ 13.46 Income per share discontinued operations - basic 0.03

0.27

2.54

0.73 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.11)

$ 2.21

$ 13.94

$ 14.19















Income (loss) per share continuing operations - diluted $ (0.14)

$ 1.93

$ 11.34

$ 13.37 Income per share discontinued operations - diluted 0.03

0.27

2.52

0.73 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.11)

$ 2.20

$ 13.87

$ 14.09















Average shares of common stock used to compute net income per share:













Basic 72

88

78

97 Diluted 72

88

78

98

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)







December 31,





2022

2021 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 369

$ 358 Receivables



127

169 Inventories



337

278 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



20

17 Current assets of discontinued operations



-

68 Total current assets



854

890











Timber and timberlands



40

42 Property, plant, and equipment, net



1,326

1,039 Operating lease assets, net



44

50 Goodwill and other intangible assets



36

39 Investments in and advances to affiliates



6

7 Restricted cash



14

13 Other assets



24

25 Deferred tax asset



7

2 Long-term assets of discontinued operations



-

87 Total assets



$ 2,350

$ 2,194











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



$ 317

$ 304 Income tax payable



19

13 Current liabilities of discontinued operations



-

34 Total current liabilities



336

351











Long-term debt



346

346 Deferred income taxes



113

86 Non-current operating lease liabilities



41

44 Contingency reserves, excluding current portion



26

24 Other long-term liabilities



53

63 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations



-

42 Total liabilities



916

955











Redeemable noncontrolling interest



-

4











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock



88

102 Additional paid-in capital



462

458 Retained earnings



1,371

1,239 Treasury stock



(388)

(390) Accumulated comprehensive loss



(99)

(174) Total stockholders' equity



1,433

1,235 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 2,350

$ 2,194

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) $ (11)

$ 191

$ 1,083

$ 1,373 Adjustments to net income:













Depreciation and amortization 33

31

132

119 Loss on impairment 1

6

1

6 Gain on sale of assets, net -

-

(157)

- Pension loss due to settlement 78

2

82

2 Loss on early debt extinguishment -

-

-

11 Deferred taxes (26)

(8)

1

7 Other adjustments, net 2

4

33

11 Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions and divestitures):













Receivables 42

45

22

(14) Inventories 6

(5)

(66)

(71) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4

5

(7)

- Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25)

(18)

15

46 Income taxes payable, net of receivables (65)

(51)

6

(5) Net cash provided by operating activities 41

201

1,144

1,484 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Property, plant, and equipment additions (133)

(121)

(414)

(254) Proceeds from business divestiture 3

-

268

- Other investing activities, net (3)

4

-

5 Net cash used in investing activities (132)

(116)

(146)

(247) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Repayment of long-term debt -

-

-

(359) Borrowing of long-term debt -

-

-

350 Payment of cash dividends (16)

(16)

(69)

(66) Purchase of stock -

(313)

(900)

(1,300) Other financing activities, net 2

(1)

(13)

(13) Net cash used in financing activities (14)

(330)

(982)

(1,388) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS,

AND RESTRICTED CASH 6

(4)

(5)

(14) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (99)

(249)

12

(164) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 482

620

371

535 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 383

$ 371

$ 383

$ 371

LOUISIANA -PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The following tables set forth: (1) housing starts, (2) our North American sales volume, and (3) Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). We consider these items to be key performance indicators because LP's management uses these metrics to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, and make strategic decisions, and believes that the key performance indicators presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of LP. These key performance indicators should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the U.S. GAAP financial measures presented herein. These measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled performance indicators used by other companies.

We monitor housing starts, which is a leading external indicator of residential construction in the United States that correlates with the demand for many of our products. We believe that this is a useful measure for evaluating our results and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to more readily compare our sales volume for past and future periods to an external indicator of product demand. Other companies may present housing start data differently and therefore, as presented by us, our housing start data may not be comparable to similarly-titled indicators reported by other companies.

The following table sets forth housing starts for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Housing starts1:













Single-Family 193

262

1,005

1,127 Multi-Family 136

120

550

474

329

382

1,555

1,601



1Actual U.S. Housing starts data reported by U.S. Census Bureau as published through February 16, 2023.

We monitor sales volumes for our products in our Siding, OSB and South America segments, which we define as the number of units of our products sold within the applicable period. Evaluating sales volume by product type helps us identify and address changes in product demand, broad market factors that may affect our performance, and opportunities for future growth. It should be noted that other companies may present sales volumes differently and, therefore, as presented by us, sales volumes may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that sales volumes can be a useful measure for evaluating and understanding our business.

The following table sets forth sales volumes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Sales Volume Siding OSB South

America Total

Siding OSB South

America Total Siding Solutions (MMSF) 456 - 7 463

379 - 7 386 OSB - Structural Solutions (MMSF) - 303 115 418

- 442 150 592 OSB - Commodity (MMSF) - 503 - 503

- 544 - 544





















Year Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Sales Volume Siding OSB South

America Total

Siding OSB South

America Total Siding Solutions (MMSF) 1,797 - 33 1,830

1,621 - 46 1,667 OSB - Structural Solutions (MMSF) - 1,803 554 2,357

- 1,664 615 2,279 OSB - Commodity (MMSF) - 1,944 - 1,944

- 2,014 - 2,014

We measure OEE of each of our mills to track improvements in the utilization and productivity of our manufacturing assets. OEE is a composite metric that considers asset uptime (adjusted for capital project downtime and similar events), production rates, and finished product quality. We believe that when used in conjunction with other metrics, OEE can be a useful measure for evaluating our ability to generate profits, and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to monitor operational improvements.

OEE for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 for each of our segments is listed below:



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Siding 77 %

72 %

76 %

73 % OSB 71 %

73 %

72 %

74 % South America 70 %

74 %

71 %

77 %

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales













Siding $ 386

$ 281

$ 1,469

$ 1,170 OSB 257

470

2,062

2,387 South America 51

63

241

265 Other 12

22

84

95 Intersegment sales -

(1)

(2)

(3) Total sales $ 705

$ 835

$ 3,854

$ 3,915

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME, AND

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ (11)

$ 191

$ 1,083

$ 1,373 Add (deduct):













Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest 3

3

3

4 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2)

(24)

(198)

(71) Income (loss) attributed to LP from continuing operations (10)

171

888

1,306 Provision for income taxes (10)

52

274

402 Depreciation and amortization 34

30

129

114 Stock-based compensation expense 3

7

19

16 Loss on impairment attributed to LP -

4

1

5 Other operating credits and charges, net 1

4

(16)

(1) Loss on early debt extinguishment -

-

-

11 Interest expense 2

2

11

14 Investment income (6)

-

(14)

(1) Pension settlement charges 78

2

82

2 Other non-operating items, not included above 8

6

15

9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100

$ 278

$ 1,389

$ 1,877















Siding $ 88

$ 48

$ 339

$ 289 OSB 13

231

1,034

1,531 South America 12

22

77

113 Other (4)

(9)

(23)

(20) Corporate (9)

(14)

(38)

(36) Adjusted EBITDA $ 100

$ 278

$ 1,389

$ 1,877





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ (11)

$ 191

$ 1,083

$ 1,373 Add (deduct):













Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest 3

3

3

4 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2)

(24)

(198)

(71) Income (loss) attributed to LP from continuing operations (10)

171

888

1,306 Loss on impairment attributed to LP -

4

1

5 Other operating credits and charges, net 1

4

(16)

(1) Loss on early debt extinguishment -

-

-

11 Pension settlement charges 78

2

82

2 Reported tax provision (10)

52

274

402 Adjusted income before tax 59

233

1,229

1,725 Normalized tax provision at 25% (15)

(58)

(307)

(431) Adjusted Income $ 44

$ 175

$ 922

$ 1,294 Diluted shares outstanding 72

88

78

98 Diluted income attributed to LP from continuing operations per share $ (0.14)

$ 1.93

$ 11.34

$ 13.37 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.61

$ 1.97

$ 11.77

$ 13.24

