"We are pleased with the results delivered in the fourth quarter and proud of our accomplishments for the year. Our team made great progress in 2022 moving forward our strategic and operating initiatives. We are excited about the many industry-leading innovations we have introduced over the past year and the robust pipeline of products we are launching in 2023. The investments we are making to evolve our go-to-market initiatives are paying dividends, as we have expanded the capabilities of our sales teams, deepened the relationships with our channel partners, and increased our engagement with end-user customers. The meaningful capital investments we have made in our operations have positioned us for increased manufacturing capacity and expected improvements in production efficiencies. In 2022, we also continued to execute our long-standing acquisition strategy -- adding eight brands to our portfolio and many exciting products complementing our commercial, food-processing and residential businesses. We are confident our execution of these strategic initiatives is positioning us for long-term growth and progressing us toward the profitability targets we have established for each of our three industry-leading foodservice segments," said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.
2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
- Net sales increased 19.1% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales increased 14.0% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period, reflecting higher shipments as we realize benefits of investments to increase our production throughput.
- Organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) increases were reported for all three segments due to improvements in market conditions and consumer demand in the fourth quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of reported net sales by segment is as follows:
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Reported Net Sales Growth
19.2
%
3.1
%
45.2
%
19.1
%
Acquisitions
2.2
%
16.4
%
19.7
%
8.2
%
Foreign Exchange Rates
(2.4
)%
(4.6
)%
(3.5
)%
(3.1
)%
Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2)
19.4
%
(8.7
)%
29.1
%
14.0
%
(1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates
(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding
- Foreign exchange losses were approximately $9.8 million in the fourth quarter, which negatively impacted adjusted earnings per share by $0.14.
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $233.5 million, in the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes $6.6 million of unfavorable translation impacts from changes in foreign exchange rates.
A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
28.0
%
14.2
%
26.2
%
22.6
%
Acquisitions
(0.4
)%
(1.7
)%
(2.5
)%
(1.2
)%
Foreign Exchange Rates
0.1
%
(0.3
)%
(0.3
)%
(0.1
)%
Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)
28.3
%
16.2
%
29.0
%
23.8
%
(1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.
(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding
- Operating cash flows during the fourth quarter amounted to $159.1 million in comparison to $77.4 million in the prior year period. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was 3.0x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $889.6 million.
- Cash balances at the end of the quarter were $162.0 million. Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2022 fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $2.6 billion as compared to $2.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2021. Debt increased $70 million related to recent business acquisitions. Additionally, our borrowing availability at the end of the fourth quarter was approximately $2.2 billion.
"We are excited to have completed the acquisitions of Escher Mixers and Marco Beverage Systems in the fourth quarter. Escher is a leading provider of innovative dough handling and mixing equipment, including automated and robotic solutions. Escher is a perfect complement to our current industrial bakery business, extending our product offering and expanding the integrated full-line solutions we can provide to our bakery customers," said Tim FitzGerald. "The acquisition of Marco further expands our rapidly growing beverage offerings. Marco is an innovation leader in beverage solutions, including coffee brewers, cold brew dispense systems, and a variety of hot, cold and sparkling water dispensers. Marco's touchless and in-counter dispense technology is in demand due to space, labor and ergonomic advantages." concluded Mr. FitzGerald.
Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company's pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World's Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Amounts in 000's, Except Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
Net sales
$
1,031,705
$
866,416
$
4,032,853
$
3,250,792
Cost of sales
641,635
550,783
2,586,299
2,055,932
Gross profit
390,070
315,633
1,446,554
1,194,860
Selling, general and administrative expenses
200,477
171,954
797,234
667,976
Restructuring expenses
1,485
5,059
9,716
7,655
Merger termination fee
-
-
-
(110,000
)
Gain on sale of plant
-
-
-
(763
)
Income from operations
188,108
138,620
639,604
629,992
Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net
26,414
13,676
88,977
57,157
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(10,437
)
(10,798
)
(42,681
)
(45,066
)
Other expense (income), net
10,415
(237
)
28,893
(1,603
)
Earnings before income taxes
161,716
135,979
564,415
619,504
Provision for income taxes
28,519
33,301
127,846
131,012
Net earnings
$
133,197
$
102,678
$
436,569
$
488,492
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.48
$
1.86
$
8.07
$
8.85
Diluted
$
2.45
$
1.80
$
7.95
$
8.62
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
53,809
55,190
54,095
55,216
Diluted
54,388
57,084
54,947
56,665
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2022
Jan 1, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
162,001
$
180,362
Accounts receivable, net
631,134
577,142
Inventories, net
1,077,729
837,418
Prepaid expenses and other
125,640
92,269
Prepaid taxes
9,492
19,894
Total current assets
2,005,996
1,707,085
Property, plant and equipment, net
443,528
380,980
Goodwill
2,411,834
2,243,469
Other intangibles, net
1,794,232
1,875,377
Long-term deferred tax assets
6,738
33,194
Other assets
212,538
143,493
Total assets
$
6,874,866
$
6,383,598
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
45,583
$
27,293
Accounts payable
271,374
304,740
Accrued expenses
671,327
582,855
Total current liabilities
988,284
914,888
Long-term debt
2,676,741
2,387,001
Long-term deferred tax liability
220,204
186,935
Accrued pension benefits
14,948
219,680
Other non-current liabilities
176,942
180,818
Stockholders' equity
2,797,747
2,494,276
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,874,866
$
6,383,598
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net sales
$
633,272
$
216,068
$
182,365
$
1,031,705
Segment Operating Income
$
159,024
$
27,137
$
40,589
$
188,108
Operating Income % of net sales
25.1
%
12.6
%
22.3
%
18.2
%
Depreciation
6,855
4,325
1,730
13,011
Amortization
13,862
(3,072
)
5,556
16,346
Restructuring expenses
(515
)
2,215
(215
)
1,485
Acquisition related adjustments
(1,814
)
-
112
(1,307
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
169
Stock compensation
-
-
-
15,727
Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
177,412
$
30,605
$
47,772
$
233,539
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
28.0
%
14.2
%
26.2
%
22.6
%
Three Months Ended January 1, 2022
Net sales
$
531,348
$
209,494
$
125,574
$
866,416
Segment Operating Income
$
111,332
$
29,613
$
26,366
$
138,620
Operating Income % of net sales
21.0
%
14.1
%
21.0
%
16.0
%
Depreciation
6,235
3,535
1,596
11,501
Amortization
14,638
4,483
1,797
20,918
Restructuring expenses
4,036
1,023
-
5,059
Acquisition related adjustments
206
1,501
-
1,707
Stock compensation
-
-
-
15,195
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
136,447
$
40,155
$
29,759
$
193,000
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
25.7
%
19.2
%
23.7
%
22.3
%
(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $22.3 million and $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively.
(2) Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Commercial
Residential
Food
Total
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net sales
$
2,410,266
$
1,048,122
$
574,465
$
4,032,853
Segment Operating Income
$
549,764
$
127,948
$
106,231
$
639,604
Operating Income % of net sales
22.8
%
12.2
%
18.5
%
15.9
%
Depreciation
24,432
13,596
5,912
44,619
Amortization
55,506
17,376
13,400
86,282
Restructuring expenses
2,419
5,107
2,190
9,716
Acquisition related adjustments
(3,070
)
15,062
415
13,852
Charitable support to Ukraine
-
-
-
967
Stock compensation
-
-
-
58,368
Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
629,051
$
179,089
$
128,148
$
853,408
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
26.1
%
17.1
%
22.3
%
21.2
%
Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2022
Net sales
$
2,032,761
$
737,285
$
480,746
$
3,250,792
Segment Operating Income
$
423,121
$
124,701
$
94,414
$
629,992
Operating Income % of net sales
20.8
%
16.9
%
19.6
%
19.4
%
Depreciation
23,814
12,655
5,601
42,681
Amortization
56,910
11,628
7,247
75,785
Restructuring expenses
5,422
1,857
376
7,655
Facility consolidation related expenses
993
-
-
993
Acquisition related adjustments
1,009
3,177
-
4,186
Merger termination fee, net deal costs
-
-
-
(90,285
)
Stock compensation
-
-
-
42,330
Gain on sale of plant
(678
)
(85
)
-
(763
)
Segment adjusted EBITDA
$
510,591
$
153,933
$
107,638
$
712,574
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
25.1
%
20.9
%
22.4
%
21.9
%
(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $82.9 million and $59.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively.
(2) Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $20.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended
4th Qtr, 2022
4th Qtr, 2021
$
Diluted per
$
Diluted per
Net earnings
$
133,197
$
2.45
$
102,678
$
1.80
Amortization (1)
18,132
0.33
23,070
0.40
Restructuring expenses
1,485
0.03
5,059
0.09
Acquisition related adjustments
(1,307
)
(0.02
)
1,707
0.03
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(10,437
)
(0.19
)
(10,798
)
(0.19
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
169
-
-
-
Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
(2,075
)
(0.04
)
(4,664
)
(0.08
)
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
-
0.01
-
0.06
Adjusted net earnings
$
139,164
$
2.57
$
117,052
$
2.11
Diluted weighted average number of shares
54,388
57,084
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
(320
)
(1,718
)
Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares
54,068
55,366
Twelve Months Ended
4th Qtr, 2022
4th Qtr, 2021
$
Diluted per
$
Diluted per
Net earnings
$
436,569
$
7.95
$
|
488,492
$
8.62
Amortization (1)
93,441
1.70
82,562
1.46
Restructuring expenses
9,716
0.18
7,655
0.14
Acquisition related adjustments
13,852
0.25
4,186
0.07
Facility consolidation related expenses
-
-
993
0.02
Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)
(42,681
)
(0.78
)
(45,066
)
(0.80
)
Merger termination fee, net deal costs
(90,285
)
(1.59
)
Gain on sale of plant
-
-
(763
)
(0.01
)
Charitable support to Ukraine
967
0.02
-
-
Discrete tax adjustments
-
-
(18,900
)
(0.33
)
Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
(18,824
)
(0.34
)
9,854
0.17
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
-
0.12
-
0.19
Adjusted net earnings
$
493,040
$
9.10
$
438,728
$
7.94
Diluted weighted average number of shares
54,947
56,665
Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)
(779
)
(1,393
)
Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares
54,168
55,272
(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs.
(2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash.
Three Months
Twelve Months
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
4th Qtr,
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$
159,103
$
77,359
$
332,552
$
423,399
Investing activities
(90,451
)
(596,182
)
(348,319
)
(1,008,861
)
Financing activities
(64,963
)
448,428
7,631
502,789
Free Cash Flow
Cash flow from operating activities
$
159,103
$
77,359
$
332,552
$
423,399
Less: Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds
(16,375
)
(16,591
)
(67,289
)
(40,261
)
Free cash flow
$
142,728
$
60,768
$
265,263
$
383,138
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.
The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.
