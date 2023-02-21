ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased with the results delivered in the fourth quarter and proud of our accomplishments for the year. Our team made great progress in 2022 moving forward our strategic and operating initiatives. We are excited about the many industry-leading innovations we have introduced over the past year and the robust pipeline of products we are launching in 2023. The investments we are making to evolve our go-to-market initiatives are paying dividends, as we have expanded the capabilities of our sales teams, deepened the relationships with our channel partners, and increased our engagement with end-user customers. The meaningful capital investments we have made in our operations have positioned us for increased manufacturing capacity and expected improvements in production efficiencies. In 2022, we also continued to execute our long-standing acquisition strategy -- adding eight brands to our portfolio and many exciting products complementing our commercial, food-processing and residential businesses. We are confident our execution of these strategic initiatives is positioning us for long-term growth and progressing us toward the profitability targets we have established for each of our three industry-leading foodservice segments," said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Net sales increased 19.1% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales increased 14.0% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period, reflecting higher shipments as we realize benefits of investments to increase our production throughput.

Organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) increases were reported for all three segments due to improvements in market conditions and consumer demand in the fourth quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of reported net sales by segment is as follows:

Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company Reported Net Sales Growth 19.2 % 3.1 % 45.2 % 19.1 % Acquisitions 2.2 % 16.4 % 19.7 % 8.2 % Foreign Exchange Rates (2.4 )% (4.6 )% (3.5 )% (3.1 )% Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2) 19.4 % (8.7 )% 29.1 % 14.0 % (1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates (2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

Foreign exchange losses were approximately $9.8 million in the fourth quarter, which negatively impacted adjusted earnings per share by $0.14.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $233.5 million, in the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes $6.6 million of unfavorable translation impacts from changes in foreign exchange rates.

A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company Adjusted EBITDA 28.0 % 14.2 % 26.2 % 22.6 % Acquisitions (0.4 )% (1.7 )% (2.5 )% (1.2 )% Foreign Exchange Rates 0.1 % (0.3 )% (0.3 )% (0.1 )% Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) 28.3 % 16.2 % 29.0 % 23.8 % (1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates. (2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

Operating cash flows during the fourth quarter amounted to $159.1 million in comparison to $77.4 million in the prior year period. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was 3.0x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $889.6 million.

Cash balances at the end of the quarter were $162.0 million. Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2022 fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $2.6 billion as compared to $2.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2021. Debt increased $70 million related to recent business acquisitions. Additionally, our borrowing availability at the end of the fourth quarter was approximately $2.2 billion.

"We are excited to have completed the acquisitions of Escher Mixers and Marco Beverage Systems in the fourth quarter. Escher is a leading provider of innovative dough handling and mixing equipment, including automated and robotic solutions. Escher is a perfect complement to our current industrial bakery business, extending our product offering and expanding the integrated full-line solutions we can provide to our bakery customers," said Tim FitzGerald. "The acquisition of Marco further expands our rapidly growing beverage offerings. Marco is an innovation leader in beverage solutions, including coffee brewers, cold brew dispense systems, and a variety of hot, cold and sparkling water dispensers. Marco's touchless and in-counter dispense technology is in demand due to space, labor and ergonomic advantages." concluded Mr. FitzGerald.

Conference Call

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company's pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World's Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Amounts in 000's, Except Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 4th Qtr,

2022 4th Qtr,

2021 4th Qtr,

2022 4th Qtr,

2021 Net sales $ 1,031,705 $ 866,416 $ 4,032,853 $ 3,250,792 Cost of sales 641,635 550,783 2,586,299 2,055,932 Gross profit 390,070 315,633 1,446,554 1,194,860 Selling, general and administrative expenses 200,477 171,954 797,234 667,976 Restructuring expenses 1,485 5,059 9,716 7,655 Merger termination fee - - - (110,000 ) Gain on sale of plant - - - (763 ) Income from operations 188,108 138,620 639,604 629,992 Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net 26,414 13,676 88,977 57,157 Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (10,437 ) (10,798 ) (42,681 ) (45,066 ) Other expense (income), net 10,415 (237 ) 28,893 (1,603 ) Earnings before income taxes 161,716 135,979 564,415 619,504 Provision for income taxes 28,519 33,301 127,846 131,012 Net earnings $ 133,197 $ 102,678 $ 436,569 $ 488,492 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 2.48 $ 1.86 $ 8.07 $ 8.85 Diluted $ 2.45 $ 1.80 $ 7.95 $ 8.62 Weighted average number of shares Basic 53,809 55,190 54,095 55,216 Diluted 54,388 57,084 54,947 56,665

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in 000's) (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,001 $ 180,362 Accounts receivable, net 631,134 577,142 Inventories, net 1,077,729 837,418 Prepaid expenses and other 125,640 92,269 Prepaid taxes 9,492 19,894 Total current assets 2,005,996 1,707,085 Property, plant and equipment, net 443,528 380,980 Goodwill 2,411,834 2,243,469 Other intangibles, net 1,794,232 1,875,377 Long-term deferred tax assets 6,738 33,194 Other assets 212,538 143,493 Total assets $ 6,874,866 $ 6,383,598 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 45,583 $ 27,293 Accounts payable 271,374 304,740 Accrued expenses 671,327 582,855 Total current liabilities 988,284 914,888 Long-term debt 2,676,741 2,387,001 Long-term deferred tax liability 220,204 186,935 Accrued pension benefits 14,948 219,680 Other non-current liabilities 176,942 180,818 Stockholders' equity 2,797,747 2,494,276 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,874,866 $ 6,383,598

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company (1) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 633,272 $ 216,068 $ 182,365 $ 1,031,705 Segment Operating Income $ 159,024 $ 27,137 $ 40,589 $ 188,108 Operating Income % of net sales 25.1 % 12.6 % 22.3 % 18.2 % Depreciation 6,855 4,325 1,730 13,011 Amortization 13,862 (3,072 ) 5,556 16,346 Restructuring expenses (515 ) 2,215 (215 ) 1,485 Acquisition related adjustments (1,814 ) - 112 (1,307 ) Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 169 Stock compensation - - - 15,727 Segment adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 177,412 $ 30,605 $ 47,772 $ 233,539 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 28.0 % 14.2 % 26.2 % 22.6 % Three Months Ended January 1, 2022 Net sales $ 531,348 $ 209,494 $ 125,574 $ 866,416 Segment Operating Income $ 111,332 $ 29,613 $ 26,366 $ 138,620 Operating Income % of net sales 21.0 % 14.1 % 21.0 % 16.0 % Depreciation 6,235 3,535 1,596 11,501 Amortization 14,638 4,483 1,797 20,918 Restructuring expenses 4,036 1,023 - 5,059 Acquisition related adjustments 206 1,501 - 1,707 Stock compensation - - - 15,195 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 136,447 $ 40,155 $ 29,759 $ 193,000 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 25.7 % 19.2 % 23.7 % 22.3 % (1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $22.3 million and $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively. (2) Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company (1) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 2,410,266 $ 1,048,122 $ 574,465 $ 4,032,853 Segment Operating Income $ 549,764 $ 127,948 $ 106,231 $ 639,604 Operating Income % of net sales 22.8 % 12.2 % 18.5 % 15.9 % Depreciation 24,432 13,596 5,912 44,619 Amortization 55,506 17,376 13,400 86,282 Restructuring expenses 2,419 5,107 2,190 9,716 Acquisition related adjustments (3,070 ) 15,062 415 13,852 Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 967 Stock compensation - - - 58,368 Segment adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 629,051 $ 179,089 $ 128,148 $ 853,408 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 26.1 % 17.1 % 22.3 % 21.2 % Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2022 Net sales $ 2,032,761 $ 737,285 $ 480,746 $ 3,250,792 Segment Operating Income $ 423,121 $ 124,701 $ 94,414 $ 629,992 Operating Income % of net sales 20.8 % 16.9 % 19.6 % 19.4 % Depreciation 23,814 12,655 5,601 42,681 Amortization 56,910 11,628 7,247 75,785 Restructuring expenses 5,422 1,857 376 7,655 Facility consolidation related expenses 993 - - 993 Acquisition related adjustments 1,009 3,177 - 4,186 Merger termination fee, net deal costs - - - (90,285 ) Stock compensation - - - 42,330 Gain on sale of plant (678 ) (85 ) - (763 ) Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 510,591 $ 153,933 $ 107,638 $ 712,574 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 25.1 % 20.9 % 22.4 % 21.9 % (1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $82.9 million and $59.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively. (2) Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $20.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Three Months Ended 4th Qtr, 2022 4th Qtr, 2021 $ Diluted per

share $ Diluted per

share Net earnings $ 133,197 $ 2.45 $ 102,678 $ 1.80 Amortization (1) 18,132 0.33 23,070 0.40 Restructuring expenses 1,485 0.03 5,059 0.09 Acquisition related adjustments (1,307 ) (0.02 ) 1,707 0.03 Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (10,437 ) (0.19 ) (10,798 ) (0.19 ) Charitable support to Ukraine 169 - - - Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (2,075 ) (0.04 ) (4,664 ) (0.08 ) Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) - 0.01 - 0.06 Adjusted net earnings $ 139,164 $ 2.57 $ 117,052 $ 2.11 Diluted weighted average number of shares 54,388 57,084 Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) (320 ) (1,718 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares 54,068 55,366 Twelve Months Ended 4th Qtr, 2022 4th Qtr, 2021 $ Diluted per

share $ Diluted per

share Net earnings $ 436,569 $ 7.95 $ 488,492 $ 8.62 Amortization (1) 93,441 1.70 82,562 1.46 Restructuring expenses 9,716 0.18 7,655 0.14 Acquisition related adjustments 13,852 0.25 4,186 0.07 Facility consolidation related expenses - - 993 0.02 Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (42,681 ) (0.78 ) (45,066 ) (0.80 ) Merger termination fee, net deal costs (90,285 ) (1.59 ) Gain on sale of plant - - (763 ) (0.01 ) Charitable support to Ukraine 967 0.02 - - Discrete tax adjustments - - (18,900 ) (0.33 ) Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (18,824 ) (0.34 ) 9,854 0.17 Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) - 0.12 - 0.19 Adjusted net earnings $ 493,040 $ 9.10 $ 438,728 $ 7.94 Diluted weighted average number of shares 54,947 56,665 Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) (779 ) (1,393 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares 54,168 55,272 (1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs. (2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash.

Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended 4th Qtr,

2022 4th Qtr,

2021 4th Qtr,

2022 4th Qtr,

2021 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In): Operating activities $ 159,103 $ 77,359 $ 332,552 $ 423,399 Investing activities (90,451 ) (596,182 ) (348,319 ) (1,008,861 ) Financing activities (64,963 ) 448,428 7,631 502,789 Free Cash Flow Cash flow from operating activities $ 159,103 $ 77,359 $ 332,552 $ 423,399 Less: Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds (16,375 ) (16,591 ) (67,289 ) (40,261 ) Free cash flow $ 142,728 $ 60,768 $ 265,263 $ 383,138

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.

The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.

