Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. (Odyssey Group) today announced leadership changes for its global reinsurance business and London Market Division. These moves coincide with Brian Young accepting a new management oversight role at Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, which will be in addition to his current responsibilities as president CEO of Odyssey Group.

Carl Overy has been appointed Global CEO of OdysseyRe, a newly created position that reports to Mr. Young. This new position encompasses the management of OdysseyRe's global reinsurance portfolio and underwriting platform that operates through five regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and London.

Mr. Overy has served at Odyssey Group for more than twenty years. He is the CEO of the London Market Division, a position he assumed in 2008. Prior to that he was the Division's Chief Actuary.

Robert Pollock will succeed Mr. Overy as CEO of Odyssey Group's London Market Division, which encompasses both the London branch of Odyssey Reinsurance Company and Newline Group, the international insurance arm of Odyssey Group. Mr. Pollock joined Odyssey Group in 2004 as a casualty treaty underwriter and has since progressed through several positions, each with increased underwriting authority and broader responsibilities. He was named the head of U.S. Financial Lines, Cyber and Workers Compensation in 2021.

"I'm looking forward to working more closely with Prem Watsa and Andy Barnard while continuing to lead Odyssey," said Mr. Young. "And it's a win-win to be able to elevate Carl and Bob, both of whom have devoted their careers to us, into higher leadership positions with greater responsibilities."

Mr. Overy added, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the global team at OdysseyRe, and the appointment of Bob to lead the London Market Division once again demonstrates our commitment to promote from within. The stability of our management team at every level of the organization is a hallmark of Odyssey that greatly benefits our employees, clients and distribution partners."

These leadership changes will take effect on April 1, 2023, subject to certain approvals in the UK.

About Odyssey Group

Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as Odyssey Group, is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Reinsurance is primarily underwritten through Odyssey Reinsurance Company and specialty insurance is underwritten through Hudson Insurance Company, Hudson Excess Insurance Company, Newline Insurance Company Limited, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. With a network of more than 35 offices in 13 countries, Odyssey Group is a global enterprise committed to providing local service. Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Additional information is available at www.odysseygroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005370/en/

Contacts:

Lisa Strasser, 203 977-6006