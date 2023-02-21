Trading Technologies and Eurex enter into commercial partnership to offer EnLight directly from TT® platform

Banks, other large institutions to benefit from automated RFQ solution on trade execution screen

CHICAGO and FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Eurex Frankfurt AG, the leading European derivatives exchange, today announced that they have entered into a commercial partnership in which TT will offer direct access to the Eurex EnLight selective request-for-quote (RFQ) solution from within the TT platform. The agreement will give institutions on TT's broad global distribution network the opportunity to streamline their RFQ and larger scale, complex trade execution activity on a single screen.





Up until now, most activity on Eurex EnLight has taken place through the Eurex front-end platform. EnLight on TT will further reduce the time-to-market of price discovery from multiple participants, leveraging the large TT distribution network. With the TT solution, buy-side institutions, banks and others with larger scale execution requirements not suited for the central limit order book will be able to extend and accept quotes from specific market participants with which they have relationships, including market makers and inter-dealer brokers, directly from their trading screens.

Steve Stewart, TT EVP Sales - EMEA & Europe Region Manager, said: "We're pleased to partner with Eurex on this ambitious project that gives our clients convenient new ways of managing their large-scale orders and participating in the exchange's diverse product offering from within the TT platform. The largest financial institutions in the world rely on us for their mission-critical trading systems and infrastructure needs, and we are constantly exploring new avenues for helping them easily access new trading opportunities and achieve new efficiencies."

Thomas Martin, Eurex EnLight Product Manager, said: "This new partnership breaks down entry barriers and provides easy access to all the operational advantages of Eurex EnLight. With direct access to Eurex's vast membership base of liquidity providers, we expect this partnership will lead to increased market liquidity and volume growth. We're excited with what this new offering will bring to the market."

Eurex EnLight on TT will be available for all equity, equity index and fixed income options and corresponding futures traded on Eurex as well as for all foreign exchange (FX) derivatives. The integrated solution will be available on the TT platform by the end of 2023.

The fully automated EnLight solution replicates the core aspects of voice and chat trading to bring together buying and selling interest from market participants engaged in off-book trading. It provides users the advantages of straight-through processing and compliance controls, including automatic electronic price formation, data collection, audit trail functionality and timely information retrieval to meet Europe's MiFID II and MiFIR best execution requirements.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

About Eurex

As the leading European derivatives exchange and one of the leading clearing houses globally, Eurex provides you with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk - being architects of trusted markets characterized by liquidity, efficiency, and integrity.

