Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced an agreement with Dun Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, to leverage its global supply chain and corporate location data to expand ICE's climate risk offering globally.

By leveraging Dun Bradstreet's supplier network and location data, ICE plans to expand its geospatial data and intelligence platform globally, which can enable multi-asset class climate risk analysis for private and public companies, sovereigns, and real estate portfolios around the world. With the expansion, ICE will be able to provide climate metrics on more than four million unique fixed income securities globally.

"We're excited to work with Dun Bradstreet to introduce much needed transparency about the climate and ESG characteristics of companies based on their geographic footprint and global supply chain exposure," said Larry Lawrence, Head of Sustainable Finance Products at ICE. "This data integration and our global expansion efforts can harmonize climate models across municipal, mortgage-backed securities and now corporates, sovereigns and real estate."

Dun Bradstreet's supplier network provides transparency into over 68 million connections between clients and their suppliers, all the way up to the tenth link on the chain. Its location data on hundreds of millions of active companies, can enable organizations around the world to standardize, verify, and extend the necessary business data to help manage risk and maximize opportunity across the enterprise. By offering one common data foundation across the enterprise, Dun Bradstreet helps businesses to provide more transparency in their reporting for investors and regulators.

As part of the agreement, Dun Bradstreet also plans to integrate ICE's Climate Transition Data, which includes access to emissions and target data for 30,000 companies dating back to 2010, into its ESG Rankings, which are built around ESG data gathered from millions of globally trusted sources. These rankings are organized into 13 ESG themes and 31 topic specific categories to help businesses understand specific risks and opportunities.

Together, ICE and Dun Bradstreet's combined capabilities can provide asset managers, banks, and other investors with more transparency into the physical risk exposure of companies and their suppliers, as well as their emissions footprint.

"This agreement with ICE is an important step in further expanding our ESG Intelligence solutions, which will now include scope 3 emissions data," said Gary Kotovets, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Dun Bradstreet. "It is our mission to become the gold standard ESG ranking between companies and investors as they seek to make sustainable decisions with confidence."

ICE continues to grow its suite of global sustainable finance offerings, which includes data and analytics of physical climate risk, transition risk, emissions and targets, and social impact data. With its strong security linkage capabilities, ICE can provide data for the U.S. municipal bond market, the mortgage-backed securities universe, sovereign, corporates, and real estate.

For more information on ICE's Sustainable Finance data offerings, please visit: https://www.ice.com/data-services/sustainable-finance-data

D&B ESG Intelligence is an intelligent third-party sustainability analytics solution that allows companies to assess and track their business partners' ESG performance and activities. The company's comprehensive D&B ESG Rankings help organizations generate insights that help strengthen their ESG goals and streamline ESG assessment processes. D&B ESG Intelligence has been recognized by Chartis Research in its 2022 report on ESG Data Aggregators and Scorers.

For more information around Dun Bradstreet's ESG offerings, please visit: https://www.dnb.com/products/third-party-risk/esg-intelligence.html

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. FactSet® is a trademark of FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

About Dun Bradstreet

Dun Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com

