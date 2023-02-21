Innodata Inc.: PR CoPilot by Innodata Subsidiary Agility PR Solutions Ushering in New Era of AI-Augmentation for PR Professionals

Generative AI Tool Helping PR Pros Achieve Unprecedented Gains in Productivity and Impact

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, announced that public relations agencies and departments are rapidly adopting PR CoPilot and providing glowing feedback about how it benefits their businesses. Innodata launched PR CoPilot last month as a module within its Agility PR platform.

"I love Agility's PR CoPilot," said Tim Brown, CEO of Candid Communications. "It provides an efficient and effective way to create a press release within minutes. [It] generates releases that flow content and quotes in the most natural order. It can produce the first draft of a press release in under two minutes- a task that often took hours. If you're new to press release writing, PR CoPilot is a lifesaver. If you're a seasoned writer, this vaults you to the next level so you can focus on crafting the message instead of creating it."

Alvina Vasquez, CEO of Powermap Ltd, added: "I love PR CoPilot! It allows me to offer my clients quicker service."

"Since our late January launch, we've seen steady increases in adoption of PR CoPilot with more customers gaining access each week. We're also enjoying strong and growing interest from non-Agility customers," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "Our version 1.0 is already transforming the PR game from a productivity perspective. We expect our version 2.0 release, slated for March, to couple jaw-dropping productivity with the kind of impact gains that take campaigns to new heights and enable our customers to truly unleash their PR superpowers."

Leveraging proprietary Innodata technology and OpenAI's GPT large language models, PR CoPilot is believed to be the first AI writing assistant built natively into a fully-integrated PR platform. The upcoming product roadmap calls for the integration of additional proprietary and third-party models and technology.

PR professionals are finding a range of benefits to using PR CoPilot:

Time-savings: with PR CoPilot, PR professionals are generating first drafts of press releases and media outreach in record time. Simply input the key points of a press release and PR CoPilot delivers in seconds a draft that can be further edited and refined.

Increased productivity: By using PR CoPilot, PR professionals can generate high-quality media outreach at scale.

Improved amplification: With PR CoPilot, media outreach can be highly personalized to better reflect a target's preferences and interests.

Higher quality: Using PR CoPilot means getting to the truly creative part of PR faster. It enables PR professionals to spend their time on what is truly value-adding and creative.

Better consistency: With PR CoPilot, PR professionals are finding it easy to align messaging to their clients' branding and tone.

No more searching: By using PR CoPilot, PR professionals avoid time-consuming and painstaking searches for press release precedents and templates.

To learn more about PR CoPilot or to take it for a test drive, visit https://agilitypr.com/prcopilot.

To learn more about integrating and customizing generative AI, transformer models, and OpenAI's ChatGPT for your products and operations, visit https://innodata.com/generative-ai/.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy of delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

About Agility

Agility, INNODATA INC.'s AI-enabled industry platform for public relations and media analysis, streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and media intelligence in one intuitive platform for public relations professionals. Global organizations rely on Agility to help them achieve ambitious business goals using an outcome-based approach. Software backed by deep expertise offers high-performance results and PR insights for brands with advanced requirements in a shifting media landscape. Agility enables success for today's communicators by providing innovative technology, outstanding data quality, and high-caliber support.

