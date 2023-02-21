Alpha Lithium meldete den Abschluss eines Plans für Aktionärsrechte gemäß einer Vereinbarung mit der Computershare Trust Company of Canada als Vertreter der Rechte, Hannan Metals meldete ein Update zu seinem Kupfer-Gold-Ziel Belen auf dem zu 100 % unternehmenseigenen Projekt Valiente, Gold Royalty konnte eine neue Kreditvereinbarung mit der Bank of Montreal und der National Bank of Canada abschließen und Targa Exploration schloss eine Vereinbarung über Betriebsdienstleistungen mit Kenorland Minerals ab. Unternehmen im Überblick: Targa Exploration Corp. - https://targaexploration.com/ ISIN: CA87612L1004 , WKN: A3DTYW , FRA: V6Y.F Weitere Videos von Targa Exploration Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/targa-exploration-corp/ Alpha Lithium Corp. - https://alphalithium.com ISIN: CA02075X1033 , WKN: A3CUW1 , FRA: 765.F , TSXV: ALLI.V Weitere Videos von Alpha Lithium Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/alpha-lithium-corp/ Gold Royalty Corp. - https://goldroyalty.com/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: 6LS0.F , TSX: GROY.TO Weitere Videos von Gold Royalty Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/gold-royalty-corp/ Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.hannanmetals.com/ ISIN: CA4105841064 , WKN: A2DJ8Y , FRA: C8MQ.F , TSX: HAN.TO Weitere Videos von Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/hannan-metals-ltd/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Copper Lithium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV