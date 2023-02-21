Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro's Incubation Company, catTHIS Obtains S-1 Effectiveness from SEC for the IPO at US Capital Market

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, catTHIS Holdings Corp ("catTHIS") has obtained S-1 Notice of Effectiveness from the U.S. SEC on February 10, 2023.

Greenpro Capital currently holds 2,000,000 shares in catTHIS.

According to catTHIS Business Information Memorandum issued by Frost & Sullivan, the global marketing spending grew from USD530.6 billion in 2016 to USD618.7 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 5.3% driven by digital segment which grew at a CAGR of 19.0% during the same period. The high growth rate recorded by the digital segment is mainly driven by marketing spending on mobile app as global mobile phone users increased from 4.9 billion people in 2016 to 5.2 billion people in 2019.

Global marketing spending on traditional segment recorded a decline from USD355.4 billion in 2016 to USD323.6 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of -3.1%. Among the sub-segments of traditional marketing, prints had the highest decline rate as companies move to digital platforms for their marketing purposes.

Greenpro CEO CK Lee said, "catTHIS is another example of one of our successful incubation companies through our SEA Unicorn 2022 Incubation Program. The company and its creative business model are well-positioned to succeed in this global green and net zero carbon trend."

About catTHIS Holding Corp.

catTHIS is a technology company that focuses on a transformation program to make the earth a greener place to live in. The emergence of a paperless society throughout the world makes it more important for catTHIS to build an online management platform for eCatalogs and tremendously bringing down worldwide numbers of physically printed catalogs.

Our leading mobile application "catTHIS" is a digital catalogue management platform that allows users to upload and share PDF catalogues anywhere and from any devices for free. This environmental-friendly service would significantly bring down the number of physical printed catalogues, newspaper advertisement, magazines and other printed materials. The key feature of this digital catalogue management platform is its engagement metrics, which are extremely useful for users to understand how well its catalogue is reaching their audience.

For further information regarding the company, please visit https://catthis.com/about-us

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX and Green-X for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

