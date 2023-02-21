Tapestry, Inc.: CEO Talks: Kate Spade's Liz Fraser on New Store Design Concept, a ThredUp Deal and the Color Green

Originally published by Women's Wear Daily

By LISA LOCKWOOD

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / In February, Kate Spade will also begin a partnership with ThredUp where it will introduce "Pre-Loved," a 360 resale program that will allow customers to shop secondhand products directly through Kate Spade's website and resell apparel. The partnership is a one-year term with the option to renew. Kate Spade will start marketing the launch across channels on Monday. Customers can earn Kate Spade New York shopping credit for sending in gently worn items from eligible brands. To participate, customers can generate a prepaid shipping label from katespade.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with women's and kid's items from any brand in their closet, and ship it to ThredUp for free. For items that sell on ThredUp, customers receive Kate Spade New York shopping credit that can be used both online and in-store.

She said the company's efforts in mental health, well-being and yoga have been happening for awhile, and people are even more passionate about it. The brand has a goal of touching 100,000 women by 2025 with direct mental health help. It is already at 66,000 women to date.

Continue reading here.

Liz Fraser, CEO of Kate Spade New York GEORGE CHINSEE/WWD Image Courtesy of Women's Wear Daily

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740097/CEO-Talks-Kate-Spades-Liz-Fraser-on-New-Store-Design-Concept-a-ThredUp-Deal-and-the-Color-Green