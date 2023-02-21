Programmable platform enables CSPs to modernize, unify networks across edge and cloud, reduce 5G infrastructure cost and launch new monetizable network services

Arrcus lowers 5G infrastructure cost, enabling CSPs to expedite service delivery and monetize 5G and cloud infrastructure faster

The ACE platform modernizes 5G networks and addresses a wide array of use cases

Arrcus and partners demonstrate a range of use cases including network slicing, MEC, MCN and Telco Clouds

Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, is transforming 5G networks to enable communication services providers (CSPs) to deliver new services rapidly and monetize their infrastructure with a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). With a fast growing Global 2000 customer base and recent new investment, the company will be showcasing its innovative Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform and a number of networking solutions at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 next week in Barcelona. A series of customer and partner announcements will follow this one and complement Arrcus' solutions exhibition at MWC 2023.

"MWC 2023 will bring together the communications industry's most important network providers and users," said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. "We look forward to demonstrating what makes Arrcus networking unique for CSPs to unify and simplify their infrastructure, lower their capital and operational networking expenses, and drive greater value from their 5G network investments through new services."

"Today's network operators must move rapidly to software-defined, programmable network infrastructure to monetize their 5G investment," said Krish Prabhu, the former CTO of AT&T. "Arrcus uniquely addresses this with its versatile, unified and flexible ACE platform, empowering operators to introduce more innovative and revenue-generating services to their customers at a significantly reduced cost and time to market."

ACE a cloud-native, programmable platform that modernizes 5G networks from edge to multi-cloud is the centerpiece solution that Arrcus will be spotlighting at MWC 2023. It brings together Arrcus' foundational network operating system, 5G and multi-cloud connectivity, and analytics and management technologies into a unified platform to address use cases such as: multi-access edge computing; 5G-XHaul for Open RAN; hyperscale data center networking with top-of-rack, leaf-and-spine architectures; service provider aggregation, core and edge routing; and multi-cloud networking. Complementing and building upon ACE, a number of Arrcus PACE ("Partner with ACE") partners will also be at MWC 2023 showcasing the power of Arrcus' growing ecosystem.

"Network operators are faced with the challenge of monetizing their infrastructure to increase the average revenue per user through innovative services. This, coupled with the need to unify the networks from edge to cloud, requires a more flexible, programmable approach. We are excited to see Arrcus delivering new software-defined capabilities with its ACE platform to help the operators overcome their challenges," said Roy Chua, founder and principal of AvidThink.

At MWC 2023, Arrcus will highlight innovations that allow CSPs to deliver 5G services like network slicing, multi-access edge compute (MEC), virtually distributed routing (VDR) and cell-site routing. Network slicing allows CSPs to launch new services faster, easily control and monitor those segments, and improve their network scalability by setting unique policies for each network slice. MEC lets CSPs put network resources closer to the point of consumption, enabling low-latency and high-performance applications. VDR provides a "scale as you grow" alternative to large chassis router solutions. Cell-site routers significantly improve the economics of distributing the carrier network through the access network to cell sites.

Working with leading telco cloud partners, Arrcus will also demonstrate its flexibility to operate with multiple telco clouds as well as take advantage of container networking. Arrcus is also working with major hyperscaler partners and cloud operators to deliver cloud-centric networking. CSPs and co-location providers attending MWC 2023 are invited to visit with Arrcus to learn about how they can benefit from multi-cloud networking using Arrcus' FlexMCN solution. FlexMCN interconnects data centers securely and seamlessly with one or more clouds, as well as provides cloud to cloud networking, with hyperscale performance and cloud-native security. FlexMCN's multi-tenancy with role-based access control allows CSPs and co-location providers to offer multi-cloud connectivity-as-a-service and other managed services that rely on cloud connectivity. And FlexMCN's API-first architecture makes it easy to integrate with third-party orchestration and management platforms.

"Networking, which remains locked into rigid hardware, is in dire need of transformation," said Roy Chestnutt, the former executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Verizon. "Arrcus enables that transformation by virtualizing networking across switches, routers and compute resources that may be in the cloud or on premises to free network operators to have a choice of deployment models and hardware infrastructure choices. The ACE platform's distributed, multi-cloud network architecture increases efficiency and lowers latency, enabling the end-to-end network transformation required by CSPs to deliver 5G services such as autonomous driving, high-frequency trading, IoT, gaming, telehealth and a whole lot more."

Visit the Arrcus booth in Hall 2-Stand 2D19 as well as in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) pavilion in Hall 5-Stand 5A40 to experience these demonstrations and to meet with Arrcus executives. To schedule time with Arrcus, click here.

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow Arrcus LinkedIn and @arrcusinc.

