March 14-16 event in Nuremberg, Germany, to include nine MIPI presentations

The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced that the 21st embedded world Exhibition Conference, scheduled for March 14-16 in Nuremberg, Germany, will include dedicated education tracks on the MIPI I3C utility and control bus interface, and MIPI A-PHY and the MIPI Automotive SerDes Solutions (MASS) framework, as well as additional sessions on MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (MIPI CSI-2) and other specifications.

The event covers all aspects of the development and application of embedded systems, from fundamental technologies to development processes and special fields of applications. To register for embedded world, please visit https://events.weka-fachmedien.de/embedded-world-conference/registration/#/.

WHAT: embedded world Exhibition Conference

WHEN: March 14-16, 2023

WHERE: Nuremberg, Germany

MIPI CONFERENCE TRACKS:

The embedded world program spans nine subject areas, and MIPI specifications are the focus of two "Board Level Hardware Engineering" tracks on March 14, both of which will close with question-and-answer panel discussions.

Session 5.2: MIPI I3C (March 14)

All About MIPI I3C: The Next-Generation Utility and Control Bus

13:45-14:15

Michele Scarlatella, MIPI Alliance IoT Technical Consultant

13:45-14:15 Michele Scarlatella, MIPI Alliance IoT Technical Consultant Advantages of MIPI I3C Enabling Simpler Design in a Variety of End Equipment Applications

14:15-14:45

Saminah Chaudhry, Texas Instruments

14:15-14:45 Saminah Chaudhry, Texas Instruments An Efficient Prototyping Framework for I3C Controllers

14:45-15:15

Aradhana Kumari, STMicroelectronics

Session 5.3: MIPI Automotive (March 14)

MIPI A-PHY: What's New and What's Next for the Automotive SerDes Interface

16:00-16:30

Edo Cohen, Valens Semiconductor, and Raj Kumar Nagpal, Synopsys, co-chairs of the MIPI A-PHY Working Group

16:00-16:30 Edo Cohen, Valens Semiconductor, and Raj Kumar Nagpal, Synopsys, co-chairs of the MIPI A-PHY Working Group MIPI Automotive SerDes Solutions: Using a Standards-Based Approach for Functional Safety and Security Protection of Automotive Sensor Systems

16:30-17:00

Ariel Lasry, Qualcomm, vice chair of the MIPI A-PHY Working Group

16:30-17:00 Ariel Lasry, Qualcomm, vice chair of the MIPI A-PHY Working Group How To Overcome Cable Length Limitations in MIPI CSI-2 Based Systems 17:00-17:30

Sebastian Guenther, Allied Vision

ADDITIONAL MIPI PRESENTATIONS:

Applications of MIPI UPLS Mode in Client Computing to Save System Power

March 14, 12:00-12:30

Satheesh Chellappan, Lattice Semiconductor

March 14, 12:00-12:30 Satheesh Chellappan, Lattice Semiconductor Using Smarter Interfaces for Edge Computing in Machine-Vision Applications

March 16, 16:30-17:00

Haran Thanigasalam, MIPI Alliance Camera and Imaging Technical Consultant

March 16, 16:30-17:00 Haran Thanigasalam, MIPI Alliance Camera and Imaging Technical Consultant Using a Standards-Based Framework to Meet the Growing Bandwidth and Safety Requirements of Next-Generation Automotive Displays

March 16, 11:00-11:20

Ariel Lasry, Qualcomm, vice chair of the MIPI A-PHY Working Group

Will be presented at the concurrent Electronic Displays Conference

Detailed descriptions of these sessions can be found on the MIPI blog.

For the full agenda, please visit https://events.weka-fachmedien.de/embedded-world-conference/program/.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Engineers and technical management working along the intersection of applied research and industrial applications of embedded systems.

To keep up with MIPI Alliance, subscribe to the MIPI blog and stay connected by following MIPI on Twitter, LinkedIn Facebook and YouTube

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org

MIPI, A-PHYCSI-2 and I3Care registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI Automotive SerDes Solutions (MASSSM) is a service mark of MIPI Alliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005251/en/

Contacts:

Becky Obbema

Interprose for MIPI Alliance

+1 408.569.3546

becky.obbema@interprosepr.com