Bridge Business Credit Names New Regional Executives

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Bridge Business Credit, one of the nation's fastest-growing alternative commercial finance companies, announced today the appointment of two new regional managing directors, reflecting the company's recent rebranding and business expansion plans.

Jeff Stirling joins the company as regional managing director, operating out of the greater Atlanta area, and Suzanne Robinson joins the BBC team as regional managing director in the Houston region.

Jeff Stirling has 20-plus years of experience in the commercial finance industry, working with bank and non-bank lenders throughout his career. Most recently he worked at the Cadence Business Finance division of Cadence Bank, and in business development and portfolio management roles throughout his tenure. Prior to Cadence, he held various roles at PNC and Textron Financial. Stirling is actively involved with the Secured Finance Network, Turnaround Management Association, and Association for Corporate Growth. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from State University of New York at Geneseo and an MBA from Georgia Tech.

Suzanne Robinson brings extensive business development and commercial credit skills to the Bridge Business Credit team, providing innovative solutions to companies in transition. Over her career, she has financed companies involved in manufacturing, technology, distribution, health care, and business services. In addition to her most recent position with BBVA/PNC Financial, Suzanne has had international postings at HBSC, EastWest Bank, and Citibank. Her professional affiliations include the Turnaround Management Association, International Women's Insolvency Confederation, American Bankruptcy Institute, and Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff and Suzanne to our highly qualified team and look forward to them bringing their depth of experience to serve operating companies located throughout the Central and Eastern U.S. time zones," said CEO Rhett B. Rowe.

About Bridge Business Credit: Located in Troy, Michigan, Bridge Business Credit (formerly Great Lakes Business Credit) was established in 2002. Its experienced team of dedicated financial professionals serve companies with potential that are unable to obtain conventional financing. By working to understand their client's business, Bridge structures flexible financing with asset-based lines of credit. Eligible collateral categories include accounts receivable; inventory; machinery and equipment; as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate. Learn more at www.bridgebusinesscredit.com or by calling (248) 733-0300.

