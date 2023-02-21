INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Largest Western Manufacturing Trade Show Sees 26% Attendance Increase from Last Year

More than 14,000 verified attendees attended the five-in-one co-located expo that featured automation technology, medical design, packaging, plastics, and design and manufacturing.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / The largest manufacturing trade show on the West Coast reports a 26% increase in attendance for its 2023 expo compared to last year with more than 14,000 verified attendees visiting the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim , California , from Feb. 7-9 . Registrants from all 50 states in the U.S. and an additional 100 countries were present on the show floor, which covered 320,000 net square feet.

The expo hosted more than 1,600 exhibitors, producing a 14% increase in booths compared to 2022 across co-locates Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&D) West , WestPack , Plastec West , Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West and ATX West . Top-tier and consumer household brands such as Alcon , Amazon , Becton Dickinson , Bose , Cardinal Health , Herbalife , SpaceX , Intuitive Surgical , Johnson & Johnson , Mattel , Nike , Medtronic , Norton Packaging , Siemens Healthineers and Stryker all convened under one roof for the three-day show.

"Having a vast increase in overall attendance and exhibitors from last year shows that manufacturing continues to grow and affect consumers in innovation, productivity and trade, especially with West Coast brands such as Amazon and Nike contributing to the manufacturing conversation," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director. "For every dollar spent in manufacturing, there is a total impact of $2.60 to the overall U.S. economy , making the industry one of the largest sectoral multipliers in our economy as it continues to rely more heavily on service inputs . We are proud to provide the western hub networking opportunities and educational sessions that reflect the modern state of manufacturing across countless manufacturing verticals."

This year, in partnership with The Diversity Org , the expo welcomed 250 students from six Southern California high schools to attend a career networking panel, meet with manufacturing professionals, tour the show floor and experience new manufacturing technologies in person.

In association with the Sterilization Packaging Manufacturing Council (SPMC) , Informa Markets also hosted its annual blood drive on Feb. 8. The donation site collected 24 units, impacting up to 72 lives and surpassing 109% of its goal.

New successful initiatives this year included the Medical Battery Conference and Workshops and the Institute of Packaging Professionals' (IoPP) Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging accredited course, each hosting three-day programs highlighting the intricacies of the respective industries through instructive learning and presentations. The new Pack Place Theater in WestPack also showcased three days of learning sessions specifically curated for packaging and design engineers with a focus on food and beverage, medical tools, sterilization and cannabis packaging. Those who registered for the show may access the Smart Events platform for select recorded sessions, presentations and further networking opportunities through the end of March.

Nearly 80% of current exhibitors will return for the 2024 show at the Anaheim Convention Center. Exhibitors interested in participating in next year's expo are encouraged to contact clientservices.ime@informa.com as space is limited.

