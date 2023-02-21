Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
GlobeNewswire
21.02.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Member name change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Virtu ITG Europe Limited

Virtu ITG Europe Limited has changed name to Virtu Europe Trading Limited. The
INET member participant ID VIEL will remain the same. 



Member:                 Virtu Europe Trading Limited

Member ID:               VIEL

Valid in INET system as of:  February 22, 2023



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone ++44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20
3753 2195 





Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1119943
