Trustmarque Group ("Trustmarque" or "the Company"), a leading provider of IT solutions and services including managed and networking services as well as software and hardware re-sale, today announced the appointment of Simon Williams as Chief Executive Officer, starting March 1, 2023.

"We are incredibly pleased to have Simon join and lead Trustmarque into our next phase of growth," said Torgrim Takle, Chairman of Trustmarque. "Simon has a long history of growing technology businesses serving both government and commercial clients, and brings with him excellent industry relationships, including with our key market partners."

Williams was previously Chief Executive Officer of consulting and IT service provider NTT DATA's United Kingdom Ireland division, where he was responsible for bringing together several legacy businesses and unifying them under a single, strong and supportive culture. That transformation doubled the size of the business, and increased profitability tenfold, positioning it as one of the fastest growing and most profitable operations within NTT DATA.

"I am eager to join a fine group of people and see Trustmarque together with Livingstone as a fantastic platform to make a difference in the IT services marketplace through its strategic focus on optimization and cloud services, bringing the management of the whole software lifecycle to its customers," said Williams. "I am excited to be part of the Trustmarque team, and see the recent acquisition of Livingstone as strengthening our position with clients and with partners, such as Microsoft and Cisco, as we work toward our ambition of doubling the size of our business."

Prior to his role at NTT DATA, Williams held several executive consulting positions with major technology companies and business consulting firms including French multinational information technology services company Capgemini and U.K.-based consultancy Detica.

Current CEO Ben Richardson will remain with Trustmarque and transition to a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer. He will be responsible for leading market consolidation efforts, specifically identifying and executing on M&A opportunities for the Company.

"During his tenure as CEO, Ben presided over a remarkable transformation of Trustmarque. He developed the company's service capabilities, carved it out from Capita, and then built it further by leading the recent strategic acquisition of Livingstone," said Takle. "We thank Ben for positioning Trustmarque so well for the next phase of its growth, and we look forward to working with him in his new role."

About Trustmarque

Trustmarque has a strategic focus on optimization and cloud services, bringing the management of the whole software lifecycle to its customers. Trustmarque provides software and hardware re-sale, IT managed services, IT professional services, unified communications, testing and quality assurance and security penetration testing. The business is a top-tier partner for the foremost technology vendors, including Microsoft and Cisco. Trustmarque delivers integrated services that support UK organisations through every step of the IT investment process, from solution development through technology provision to deployment and on-going support. The business operates across a number of core sectors healthcare, central and local government and corporates and has been helping both public and private sector clients transform, integrate and simplify their technology and IT services in a compliant way for more than 30 years. For more information, go to: www.trustmarque.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005578/en/

Contacts:

Media

Thomas Zadvydas

Stanton

646-503-3538

Tzadvydas@stantonprm.com