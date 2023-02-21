DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2022 Preliminary Results

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of FY 2022 Preliminary Results

Dublin/London, 21 February 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", or the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its full year results for the period ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday, 2 March 2023.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (GMT). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 279233

Ireland 01 536 9584 UK 020 3936 2999 US 1 646 664 1960 International +44 20 3936 2999

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

