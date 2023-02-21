Qualcomm: The 2023 Flight Crew Is Announced - 43 Young People Across 37 States

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Qualcomm
Originally published by Million Girls Moonshot
STEM Next Opportunity Fund's Million Girls Moonshot announces its second cohort of its Flight Crew - a youth ambassadors program that is advancing equity for girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The 2023 Flight Crew cohort includes 43 youth, ages 13-18, from 37 states across the nation. Having participated in stimulating, hands-on STEM experiences in afterschool and summer programs, members of the Flight Crew were selected to share their transformational testimonies to break down stereotypes and spark their peers' curiosity in STEM.
