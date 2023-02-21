Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot"?
21.02.2023
Keysight Technologies: Learning by Doing Is Key to STEM Education

Originally published by Fast Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Innovation challenges spur our best and brightest to think outside the box and solve real problems.

Through our Keysight Innovation Challenge this year, I was inspired to see the clever and impactful designs that our six finalist teams devised to address climate change. Their enthusiasm was infectious, and their dedication was heartening.

But then I went down the internet rabbit hole and had a shocking realization. My search was triggered by one of our contestants, Martyna Iwanczyk from the Warsaw University of Technology, who said, "In lectures, we only learn about stuff, but this is the first time we can build something ourselves." A couple of the other students made similar comments.

Read more here

Keysight Technologies, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Press release picture

Photo courtesy of Fast Company.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Keysight Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Keysight Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keysight-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740129/Learning-by-Doing-Is-Key-to-STEM-Education

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
