Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Native Paw, a producer of pet products with natural ingredients sourced from the Amazon rainforest, is launching a restructuring of its social media campaign and reforestation movement, Paws for the Forest. The organization just announced that its community effort has planted its 500th tree in the Amazon rainforest and the focus for the upcoming year will be increasing Paws for the Forest's online footprint and community outreach efforts.

In addition, Native Paw has announced that it will be launching its e-commerce website in 2023. The company's tech team is hard at work creating the site, and Native Paw's distribution team is coordinating products and shipments to ensure stock and availability upon the launch of the virtual store.

As the company's reforestation movement, Paws for the Forest is committed to expanding its outreach with the goal of doubling its reforestation efforts in 2023. Founder Gilberto Novaes established the growing global community to unite nations around the world in this endeavor.

"At Native Paw, we have a passion for man's best friend," Novaes shares. "We love dogs, and we love dog caregivers, and we are determined to provide quality natural products for pet lovers. But when we initially designed our products, utilizing ingredients from the Amazon, we as a company were struck by the fact that the rainforest is being decimated, and we felt that as a business, we were in the position to help."

He states that 85 acres of trees are cut down every minute, and that this unique and delicate ecosystem - one of the world's most diverse - is in danger. "This impacts everyone," Novaes says. "Fortunately, there are many like-minded people who have been trying just as hard to save the forest. At Native Paw, we envisioned that by bringing the world together, we could accelerate those efforts."

Paws for the Forest ran an initial campaign in 2022, inviting those with dogs to post a picture with their dog on their personal page, tagging Paws for the Forest as well as their own native country. For each picture, the movement promised, it would plant a tree in the Amazon rainforest.

"It has been called a business risk," Novaes says, "but in our minds, it was the best way to spread awareness about the work we're doing. We have a passion for creating safe, natural, effective products for dogs, to allow them to live long, healthy, happy lives. And we have a passion for the environment and for saving the rainforest. To us, it only made sense to combine the two."

In 2022, Native Paw, through Paws for the Forest, gained support from followers from 40 different countries; the result was the planting of 500 trees in the Amazon. "I cannot tell you how exciting it was to plant that first tree, let alone the other 499," Novaes says, adding that he hopes to see this number doubled in 2023.

"With the launch of our e-commerce store, we will be able to expand our reforestation efforts even more as our products provide us with more capital," he says. "So much of what we do goes back into the planet. We want happy customers and healthy dogs, but we also seek a global awakening, the creation of an ecological, sustainable, and social conscience. 2022 showed us that we're on the right path. 2023 will see us reaching even further."

He adds that the movement's goal is to unite people from countries all across the world in an effort to bring out measurable change. "We want to change how people perceive our connection between humans, nature, and our animal companions through the reforestation of the Amazon," he says. "By uniting all these agents of transformation, we seek to bring together local communities from the forest, businesses, people, and their canine companions."

Paws for the Forest, created by Native Paw, is a movement that works to protect and conserve wildlife habitats, particularly in the Amazon rainforest. The organization seeks to create a global community dedicated to conservation. Native Paw will soon be launching its e-commerce store, offering natural products targeted at dog owners.

