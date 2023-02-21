Akridata Expands Executive Leadership Team with New CRO Appointment to Reinforce Company Growth

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Akridata , a software company that provides an end-to-end suite of products that support both the smart ingestion and smart exploration of visual data to reduce cost and complexity while accelerating business value, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Chris McBride as CRO. The new executive appointment reflects the company's accelerated growth trajectory and the need for better data science tools for working with visual data and computer vision.

"The use cases for visual data in today's world are near limitless, making the need for the tools to easily and efficiently manage and refine these massive datasets critical," says McBride. "I'm excited to be joining the Akridata team and look forward to bringing more awareness and market adoption to a tool that will be so valuable for advancing so many industries and have an immediate impact on those working with visual data."

McBride brings more than 25 years of experience in GTM and sales experience in the software and SaaS space, including Pavillion Data Systems, Druva, and Hitachi Data Systems where he led GTM and revenue expansion programs. As CRO, McBride will be responsible for overseeing all go-to-market initiatives, driving company growth and product adoption, and expanding the Akridata brand and market presence.

"As Akridata continues to expand and strive towards and surpass growth milestones, we know that it will be essential to expand our awareness in the industry," said Vijay Karamcheti , CEO and Co-Founder of Akridata. "Chris's experience and proven track record of building successful go-to-market programs will be invaluable to achieving our growth targets and helping usher in the next phase of company growth."

This announcement comes on the heels of Akridata's launch of Data Explorer , an AI-powered workbench that helps data scientists explore, search, curate, and refine visual data at large scale.

Akridata Data Explorer is the first developer-friendly workbench that curates complex images and video data to improve AI model building. Data Explorer enables data scientists to explore, search, compare and analyze more than one million frames allowing them to reduce time spent on data selection and curation, avoid wastage in labeling spend and accelerate their path to model accuracy. Explore your data and improve your AI model building at Akridata.ai .

