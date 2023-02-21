Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Frankfurt
21.02.23
09:25 Uhr
7,000 Euro
+0,050
+0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8007,20017:32
0,0000,00017:29
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 17:18
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 21

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 20 February 2023, Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") were granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme as both Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards to Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer and to Natalie Kershaw, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Maloney was granted 393,652 RSS awards as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. Of these RSS awards 373,899 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards* and 19,753 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards**.

Ms. Kershaw was granted 247,997 RSS awards as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. Of these RSS awards 235,523 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards* and 12,474 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards**.

*In accordance with the LHL Restricted Share Scheme rules, in the normal course of events the 2023 Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards will vest in 2026 to the extent that the Performance Conditions (measured over a three-year performance period ending 31 December 2025) have been satisfied and provided the Award holder remains employed by a Group Member on the date of vesting.

**In accordance with the LHL Restricted Share Scheme rules, exercise of the 2022 Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards may occur over the relevant vested awards at such point as the Award holder selects, up to the 10th anniversary of the date of grant. Subject to the vesting conditions, each Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Award will vest in three equal tranches. Vested awards may only be exercised in "open periods". It is anticipated that the first open period following the normal vesting date will commence following the release of the Company's 2023 financial statements in the case of the first tranche, following the release of the Company's 2024 financial statements in the case of the second tranche, and following the release of the Company's 2025 financial statements in the case of the third tranche.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlex Maloney
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Nil-cost options over Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of 393,652 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each, of which 373,899 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and 19,753 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil 373,899
Nil 19,753
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
393,652
NIL
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-20
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNatalie Kershaw
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Nil-cost options over Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of 247,997 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each, of which 235,523 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and 12,474 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil235,523
Nil12,474
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
247,997
NIL
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-20
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
21 February 2023		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.