New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Prospero.ai released their newsletter that transparently educates customers on investment strategies by simplifying complex investment information. The newsletter is available in two options: A paid bi-weekly newsletter with advanced recommendations, and a complimentary weekly newsletter that provides similar information, but is more digestible for a beginner.

CEO George Kailas introduced the newsletter because of the need to speed adoption of properly leveraging the metrics. The content within this newsletter, specifically the complimentary version, includes easy to understand, thoroughly tested strategies that are always being updated. Overall, the goal of Prospero and the newsletter is to show people how they can use certain strategies in a repeatable way. Prospero shared their portfolio publicly as a case study from the launch newsletter on September 19, 2022, to the end of the year. Readers of the newsletter were able to follow the exact investment strategy that CEO George Kailas employed with company money and the results.

Prospero.ai became confident that a newsletter would help retail investors after testing their high frequency Net Option Sentiment feature. It was created to help inexperienced investors benefit from a concise metric that allows them to use information from the options markets even without understanding or trading them. The metric is updated every 3 minutes and includes a short definition of what Net Options Sentiment is, how it's important in predictions, how it's calculated, and how to use it. Not only that, it shows retail investors where institutions are placing their bets and if they are bullish or bearish on a stock.

The Net Options Sentiment prediction lets customers follow what business strategies institutions are using. Net Options Sentiment on indices like SPY or QQQ generate a more comprehensive understanding of market conditions and help retail investors manage risk.

The company's AI tracking assists investors by conveying complex information through easy to use line graphs and diagrams. AI signaling on Prospero.ai is updated frequently throughout the day, so only accurate information is shown to the public. These metrics give average investors a glimpse into the inner workings of institutional investment strategies and provide useful recommendations without conflict of interests like brokerages.

About Prospero.ai

Prospero.ai is a fintech platform that aims to democratize access to investment research and financial tools using AI and machine learning. Prospero's data allows investors to make thoughtful predictions for stock prices and have access to Wall Street level investment information. Prospero provides this helpful, complimentary data because they want to empower everyday investors to have knowledge without the need of an institution. Prospero's customers willingly give their data to the company to be anonymously used for better predictions. The company was founded in 2019 and is located in New York, United States.

Media Contact:

Name: George Kalais CEO Prospero.ai

Email: george@prospero.ai

Website: prospero.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155576