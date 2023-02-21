Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA) (Paris:ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB"), today announced the expansion of its logistics solutions to meet the growing demand for PCB and technical parts from the electronics industry.

As part of ICAPE Group's strategy to establish a local presence in multiple countries, the Group significantly reinforced its subsidiary in Modena, Italy, a strategic position in the heart of Europe. Created in 2017, the subsidiary enters a new phase of growth and development in order to meet the increase in demand for the Group's high-quality solutions and expertise. ICAPE Group decided to make a significant investment through a new facility of 350 m2 providing new resources to further enhance its services and activity through various storage possibilities and fast delivery options to customers.

This new fully operational warehouse accompanies the development of ICAPE Group and its logistics network, which now comprises 12 warehouses around the world. With the support of ICAPE Group's services office in China staffed by 250 employees notably responsible for procurement and quality control, the Group looks to the future with the ambition of steady growth in revenue and service quality,

Cyril CALVIGNAC, ICAPE Group's CEO, stated: "ICAPE Group has already proved its key technical expertise by acting as a single point of contact for its clients, handling the PCB and technical parts' entire supply chain. With our structured and global platform, we are able to serve our clients all around the world. This new facility in Italy consolidates both our presence in Europe and strengthens our competitive and strategic advantage, further positioning ourselves as a major intermediary between clients operating all over the world and local suppliers.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 36 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005662/en/

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Shora Rokni

Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Antoine Pacquier

Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu