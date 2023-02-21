Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Invitation to Dufry's Full Year Results 2022 Presentation on March 7th, 2023



21.02.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Dufry is delighted to invite you to our Full Year Results 2022 Presentation and Video Conference Webcast:

Tuesday, 7th March 2023

at 12.30h CET

PRESENTATION

A physical presentation will be held in the Studio 4 meeting room at the Zurich Marriott Hotel (Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich). Doors to the event open at 11.45h CET with a light lunch with Dufry management.

Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry. The presentation and Q&A session session will be held in English.

For participants planning to attend the physical event, we kindly request confirmation through ir@dufry.ch by March 1st, 2023.

TELEPHONE & VIDEO CONFERENCE

In addition to the presentation, a Conference Call and Video Webcast will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 7th April 2023.

Q&A will be possible via webcast. In case needed, participants are able to access via phone by pre-registering here. You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.

NEWS RELEASE & PRESENTATION

Dufry will publish its Full Year Results on 7th March 2023 at 06.30h CET with the presentation available on Dufry's IR website.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler

Global Head

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22

kristin.koehler@dufry.com Renzo Radice

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 79 461 23 34

renzo.radice@dufry.com

DUFRY GROUP - LEADING GLOBAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE PLAYER

Dufry (SIX: DUFN), founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, delivers a revolutionary travel experience to consumers worldwide by uniquely combining retail, food & beverage and digital. Our company addresses 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across all six continents. With the traveler at our core, we are creating value for all our stakeholders including concession and brand partners, employees, communities, and finally, our shareholders.

Sustainability is an inherent element of Dufry's business strategy aiming for sustainable and profitable growth of the company while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity.

To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com

