Green hydrogen production capacity continued to grow last year, driven largely by new investments, GlobalData says in a newly published report. Deutsche Bahn, meanwhile, has revealed plans to expand its hydrogen bus fleet in Germany.GlobalData says green hydrogen production capacity grew by 44% year on year in 2022, primarily driven by investment and capital-raising initiatives. Mergers and acquisitions hit $24.4 billion in monetary value last year, with the research firm noting significant developments in the United States, Denmark, Egypt, Canada, and Portugal. Cepsa has agreed to supply green ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...