Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Fire Hose and Nozzle Market Worth $1,022 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global fire hose and nozzle market is expected to reach USD 803 million and USD 219 million by 2028, respectively. Growth in commercial and residential construction activities, the increase in fire season and wildfire trade, and the development of PVC are among the significant trends in the market.
The European fire hose and nozzle market is increasing due to increased fire incidents that caused loss of life and property. With rising awareness of fire safety and fire repair projects, the aging infrastructure in Europe has created a demand for fire safety equipment. In addition, various industries, such as the petroleum industry, are increasingly using advanced fire protection systems. The European construction sector is also rising, with 66 new hotels. The European region has boosted the construction of new hotels across the region. Hotels and resorts are also among the key contributors to the demand for fire safety equipment. Furthermore, in 2021, more than 40 hotels were opened across Europe. Also, hotel construction projects increased by 4-6% year over year in 2021. Hence, such expansion provides substantial growth opportunities for the fire hose and nozzle market. Introducing robust automation systems with radiant heat technology for fire detection drives the market growth. As a result, many commercial and industrial buildings in the area have switched to heat-resistance equipment.
Fire Hose and Nozzle Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Fire Hose Market Size (2028)
USD 803.41 Million
Fire Hose Market CAGR
(2022-2028)
6.85 %
Fire Nozzle Market Size (2028)
USD 219.77 Million
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Nozzle Pressure, Hose Pressure, End-user, Distribution, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa
Key Vendors
Akron Brass Company, Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc, Johnson Controls, Rosenbauer, All-American Hose, Angus Fire, Delta Fire, Elkhart Brass, Jakob Eschbach GmbH, LEADER S.A.S, Newage Fire Protection Services, Richards Hose Ltd, SHILLAFIRE, Stang Industries, Inc., The Superior Fire Hose Corp., Terraflex, Unfire AB., Zhejiang Zhuji Huaqiu Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Quanzhou Forede Firefighting Equipment Co., Ltd., and CYCO Group
Market Dynamics
The residential sector supports the demand for firefighting systems. The US has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of fire hose and nozzles with the increasing number of housing units. Moreover, the increasing fire safety awareness among individuals has increased the installation of fire hydrants and fire extinguishers in households. In addition, the growing commercial construction in the region is also driving the market demand. Hence, the increasing number of residential households and commercial buildings in the region is significantly driving the installation of fire safety systems, thereby increasing the demand for the fire hose and nozzle market.
The constant development of fire hoses and nozzle maintains a sustainable presence in the market. There have been considerable developments regarding features and models in fire hoses and nozzles. For instance, in March 2019, Delta fire launched the delta mini 3D nozzle ball, which is beneficial in providing 3D coverage. The Mini Nozzle Ball can be fitted to a long-reach rigid tube to enable firefighters to pass it through a car window or skip while keeping a safe distance.
Key Highlights
- By nozzle pressure, conventional pressure dominates the market share, accounting for a considerable revenue share.
- The automatic pressure fire nozzle market is growing at a high CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period due to its good design mechanism to maintain relatively constant pressure and is easily controllable by the nozzle operator.
- Hoses made up of PVC are gaining popularity among the end-users as they are widely used for firefighting systems as an accessory for firefighting reels.
- In 2022, the US Department of Agriculture announced they had invested almost $4 million in the Newcastle Fire Protection District.
- In 2020, China witnessed a high rise in fires, with 6,987 fire incidents reported, which is 13.6% percent from the previous year. Hence, the increasing fire incidence is expected to increase the demand for fire hoses and nozzles.
The global fire hose and nozzle market is moderately fragmented and involves many local and international players continuously focusing on product innovation to capture a larger share of the industry and their customer base. Additionally, R&D and investment have led to the introduction of numerous new products in the industry. A rise in product/service expansions and technological advancements is expected to exacerbate industry competitiveness further.
Some prominent players with a dominant presence in the fire hose and nozzle market include Johnson Controls, AkronBrass, Rosenbauer, and Delta Fire. Product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships are the prime growth strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry. Moreover, presently, the global fire hose and nozzle market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their industry share.
Key Vendors
- Akron Brass Company
- Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc
- Johnson Controls
- Rosenbauer
- All-American
- HoseAngus Fire
- Delta Fire
- Elkhart Brass
- Jakob Eschbach GmbH
- LEADER S.A.S
- Newage Fire Protection Services
- Richards Hose Ltd
- SHILLAFIRE
- Stang Industries, Inc.The Superior Fire Hose Corp.
- Terraflex
- Unfire AB.
- Zhejiang Zhuji Huaqiu Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Quanzhou Forede Firefighting Equipment Co., Ltd.
- CYCO Group
Market Segmentation
Nozzle Pressure
- Conventional Pressure
- Automatic Pressure
Hose Pressure
- Low Pressure
- High Pressure
End-user
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Distribution
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
