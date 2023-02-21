Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Fire Hose and Nozzle Market Worth $1,022 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global fire hose and nozzle market is expected to reach USD 803 million and USD 219 million by 2028, respectively. Growth in commercial and residential construction activities, the increase in fire season and wildfire trade, and the development of PVC are among the significant trends in the market.





The European fire hose and nozzle market is increasing due to increased fire incidents that caused loss of life and property. With rising awareness of fire safety and fire repair projects, the aging infrastructure in Europe has created a demand for fire safety equipment. In addition, various industries, such as the petroleum industry, are increasingly using advanced fire protection systems. The European construction sector is also rising, with 66 new hotels. The European region has boosted the construction of new hotels across the region. Hotels and resorts are also among the key contributors to the demand for fire safety equipment. Furthermore, in 2021, more than 40 hotels were opened across Europe. Also, hotel construction projects increased by 4-6% year over year in 2021. Hence, such expansion provides substantial growth opportunities for the fire hose and nozzle market. Introducing robust automation systems with radiant heat technology for fire detection drives the market growth. As a result, many commercial and industrial buildings in the area have switched to heat-resistance equipment.

Fire Hose and Nozzle Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Fire Hose Market Size (2028) USD 803.41 Million Fire Hose Market CAGR (2022-2028) 6.85 % Fire Nozzle Market Size (2028) USD 219.77 Million Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Nozzle Pressure, Hose Pressure, End-user, Distribution, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa Key Vendors Akron Brass Company, Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc, Johnson Controls, Rosenbauer, All-American Hose, Angus Fire, Delta Fire, Elkhart Brass, Jakob Eschbach GmbH, LEADER S.A.S, Newage Fire Protection Services, Richards Hose Ltd, SHILLAFIRE, Stang Industries, Inc., The Superior Fire Hose Corp., Terraflex, Unfire AB., Zhejiang Zhuji Huaqiu Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Quanzhou Forede Firefighting Equipment Co., Ltd., and CYCO Group Market Dynamics Growing Number of Fire Incidents

Increasing Number of Fire Stations

The residential sector supports the demand for firefighting systems. The US has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of fire hose and nozzles with the increasing number of housing units. Moreover, the increasing fire safety awareness among individuals has increased the installation of fire hydrants and fire extinguishers in households. In addition, the growing commercial construction in the region is also driving the market demand. Hence, the increasing number of residential households and commercial buildings in the region is significantly driving the installation of fire safety systems, thereby increasing the demand for the fire hose and nozzle market.

The constant development of fire hoses and nozzle maintains a sustainable presence in the market. There have been considerable developments regarding features and models in fire hoses and nozzles. For instance, in March 2019, Delta fire launched the delta mini 3D nozzle ball, which is beneficial in providing 3D coverage. The Mini Nozzle Ball can be fitted to a long-reach rigid tube to enable firefighters to pass it through a car window or skip while keeping a safe distance.

Key Highlights

By nozzle pressure, conventional pressure dominates the market share, accounting for a considerable revenue share.

The automatic pressure fire nozzle market is growing at a high CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period due to its good design mechanism to maintain relatively constant pressure and is easily controllable by the nozzle operator.

Hoses made up of PVC are gaining popularity among the end-users as they are widely used for firefighting systems as an accessory for firefighting reels.

In 2022, the US Department of Agriculture announced they had invested almost $4 million in the Newcastle Fire Protection District.

in the Newcastle Fire Protection District. In 2020, China witnessed a high rise in fires, with 6,987 fire incidents reported, which is 13.6% percent from the previous year. Hence, the increasing fire incidence is expected to increase the demand for fire hoses and nozzles.

The global fire hose and nozzle market is moderately fragmented and involves many local and international players continuously focusing on product innovation to capture a larger share of the industry and their customer base. Additionally, R&D and investment have led to the introduction of numerous new products in the industry. A rise in product/service expansions and technological advancements is expected to exacerbate industry competitiveness further.

Some prominent players with a dominant presence in the fire hose and nozzle market include Johnson Controls, AkronBrass, Rosenbauer, and Delta Fire. Product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships are the prime growth strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry. Moreover, presently, the global fire hose and nozzle market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their industry share.

Key Vendors

Akron Brass Company

Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc

Johnson Controls

Rosenbauer

All-American

HoseAngus Fire

Delta Fire

Elkhart Brass

Jakob Eschbach GmbH

LEADER S.A.S

Newage Fire Protection Services

Richards Hose Ltd

SHILLAFIRE

Stang Industries, Inc.The Superior Fire Hose Corp.

Terraflex

Unfire AB.

Zhejiang Zhuji Huaqiu Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Quanzhou Forede Firefighting Equipment Co., Ltd.

CYCO Group

Market Segmentation

Nozzle Pressure

Conventional Pressure

Automatic Pressure

Hose Pressure

Low Pressure

High Pressure

End-user

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Distribution

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

7.2.1 GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

7.2.2 INCREASE IN FIRE SEASON AND WILDFIRE TRADE

7.2.3 GOVERNMENT FOCUS ON FIRE PREVENTION AND SAFETY REGULATION

7.3 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

7.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

7.5 VENDORS LANDSCAPE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.2.1 OVERVIEW

8.2.2 RAW MATERIALS

8.2.3 MANUFACTURERS/VENDORS

8.2.4 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS

8.2.5 RETAILERS

8.2.6 END-USERS

8.3 COVID-19 ANALYSIS

8.3.1 IMPACT OF COVID-19: SUPPLY SIDE

8.3.2 IMPACT OF COVID-19: DEMAND SIDE

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

9.2 INCREASE IN FIRE SEASON AND WILDFIRE TRADE

9.3 DEVELOPMENT OF PVC

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 FIRE INCIDENTS

10.2 INCREASING NUMBER OF FIRE STATION

10.3 GOVERNMENT FOCUS ON FIRE PREVENTION AND SAFETY REGULATION

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 HIGH UP-FRONT AND INSTALLATION COST

11.2 VOLATILITY IN RAW MATERIALS PRICES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 NOZZLE PRESSURE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3 CONVENTIONAL PRESSURE

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 AUTOMATIC PRESSURE

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 HOSE PRESSURE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3 LOW PRESSURE

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 HIGH PRESSURE

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 END-USER

15.1 FIRE NOZZLE MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 FIRE HOSE MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5 INDUSTRIAL

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.6 COMMERCIAL

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.7 RESIDENTIAL

15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

16.1 FIRE NOZZLE MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 FIRE HOSE MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4 OFFLINE

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 SPECIALTY STORES

16.4.3 FIRE FIGHTING EQUIPMENT FAIRS

16.4.4 OTHERS

16.4.5 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.6 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 ONLINE

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 FIRE HOSE MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 FIRE NOZZLE MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.3 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 NORTH AMERICA

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 NOZZLE PRESSURE

18.4 HOSE PRESSURE

18.5 END-USER

18.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 NOZZLE PRESSURE

19.4 HOSE PRESSURE

19.5 END-USER

19.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 APAC

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 NOZZLE PRESSURE

20.4 HOSE PRESSURE

20.5 END-USER

20.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 NOZZLE PRESSURE

21.4 HOSE PRESSURE

21.5 END-USER

21.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 NOZZLE PRESSURE

22.4 HOSE PRESSURE

22.5 END-USER

22.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 AKRON BRASS

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 GAURDIAN FIRE EQUIPMENT, INC

24.3 JOHNSON CONTROLS

24.4 ROSENBAUER

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 ALL-AMERICAN HOSE, LLC

25.2 ANGUS FIRE

25.3 DELTA FIRE

25.4 ELKHART BRASS

25.5 JAKOB ESCHBACH GMBH

25.6 LEADER S.A.S

25.7 NEWAGE FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

25.8 RICHARDS HOSE LTD

25.9 SHILLAFIRE

25.10 STANG INDUSTRIES, INC.

25.11 SUPERIOR FIRE HOSE CROP.

25.12 TERRAFLEX

25.13 UNFIRE AB.

25.14 ZHEJIANG ZHUJI HUAQIU MANUFACTURING CO. LTD

25.15 QUANZHOU FORDE FIREFIGHTING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

25.16 CYCO GROUP

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 FIRE NOZZLE MARKET BY NOZZLE PRESSURE

27.3 FIRE HOSE MARKET BY HOSE PRESSURE

27.4 FIRE HOSE MARKET BY END-USER

27.5 FIRE NOZZLE MARKET BY END-USER

27.6 FIRE HOSE MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.7 FIRE NOZZLE MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.8 NORTH AMERICA

27.8.1 NOZZLE PRESSURE

27.8.2 HOSE PRESSURE

27.8.3 END-USER

27.8.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.9 EUROPE

27.9.1 NOZZLE PRESSURE

27.9.2 HOSE PRESSURE

27.9.3 END-USER

27.9.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.10 APAC

27.10.1 NOZZLE PRESSURE

27.10.2 HOSE PRESSURE

27.10.3 END-USER

27.10.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.11 LATIN AMERICA

27.11.1 NOZZLE PRESSURE

27.11.2 HOSE PRESSURE

27.11.3 END-USER

27.11.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.12 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

27.12.1 NOZZLE PRESSURE

27.12.2 HOSE PRESSURE

27.12.3 END-USER

27.12.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

