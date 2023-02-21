Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
WKN: A2DMZM ISIN: FR0013230612 
Frankfurt
21.02.23
09:17 Uhr
26,000 Euro
+0,150
+0,58 %
21.02.2023 | 19:01
Prodware: Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group has raised EUR20 M with Tikehau Capital and Prodware's Historical Managers

Prodware: Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group has raised EUR20 M with Tikehau Capital and Prodware's Historical Managers

Prodware Prodware: Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group has raised EUR20 M with Tikehau Capital and Prodware's Historical Managers 21-Feb-2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release

Paris, February 21st, 2023, 06:30 pm

Phast Invest, holding company of the Prodware group

has raised EUR20 M

with Tikehau Capital and Prodware's Historical Managers

Phast Invest, the company owning nearly 94% of Prodware SA, announces that it has successfully raised EUR20 million.

This financing operation was carried out as a capital increase, based on a valuation of Prodware of EUR300 million, with 75% of the subscribed capital provided by several funds managed by Tikehau Investment Management and the remaining capital by Prodware's historical managers.

Following this operation, the historical shareholders now hold nearly 88%1 of the capital of Phast Invest.

Stéphane Conrard, Deputy CEO of Prodware and President of Phast Invest, says:

"We are delighted with this round of fundraising, which is in keeping with our plan to strengthen our equity capital and allows us to develop cutting-edge strategies and accelerate Prodware's international growth."

About Prodware

With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we're implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation.

Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance and professional services industries. For more information: http://www.prodware-group.com

1 Expressed on a non-diluted basis

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PRODWARE 210223 ENGLISH 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Prodware 
         45 Quai de la Seine 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
ISIN:      FR0010313486 
Euronext Ticker: ALPRO 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1565099 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1565099 21-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2023 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
