Kohler Co. WasteLAB Wins Silver in Best of KBIS

KOHLER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products, luxury decorative brands, energy resiliency, and hospitality was honored with the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) Best of KBIS Product - Bath Silver for Abstra tile by KOHLER WasteLAB at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas. Kohler featured its Believing in Better sustainability and social impact platform in its KBIS booth, highlighting initiatives from safe water projects to sustainable product design. Other top recognitions for Kohler included NKBA Best of Show booth award and the NKBA 30's Choice honorary award for creative use of color.

The Abstra tile collection by KOHLER WasteLAB is a stunning series of bespoke brushed matte tiles for residential and commercial installations, made from nearly 100 percent recycled waste material. The WasteLAB pioneered a way to leverage the Kohler, WI pottery's wastewater stream for Abstra's tile body. Consisting primarily of pottery waste clay and glaze, the material is dewatered and processed into a useable base material. The collection is available in two different styles: Abstra Feature, which is a series of abstract patterned tile with raised and relief designs and an undulating surface; and Abstra Standard, an unadorned field tile with the same undulating surface detail.

Kohler's Believing in Better display at KBIS included call outs to the company's first ESG report, showcasing accomplishments within water saved through efficient product solutions, lives impacted through Safe Water for All initiatives and Innovation for Good products, as well as clean energy programs, and sustainable WasteLAB tile products.

KBIS additionally bestowed accolades on Kohler for the company's impressive booth at this year's tradeshow, naming Kohler's booth Best of Show. The 15,000 square-foot space showcased the latest in design and innovation from KOHLER, Kallista, Robern, ANN SACKS, Kohler Lighting, KOHLER Home Generators, and Sterling. Throughout the booth, Kohler paid homage to its rich heritage, celebrating the company's 150th anniversary. The booth displayed new and past iconic products, including an emphasis on its renowned bold use of color. The space also explored Kohler's Believing in Better sustainability and social impact strategy.

The NKBA's Thirty Under 30 Class of 2023 scoured the KBIS show floor to scope out products they deemed to be the best in six performance categories. The Kohler booth's display of six Heritage Colors from throughout the company's history helped to secure the 30's Choice Award in the Creative Use of Color category. The colored enamel products spanned decades, having first been introduced into the bathroom in 1927. Visitors voted on their two favorite colors to be brought back into limited production in 2023 as part of Kohler Co.'s 150th Anniversary year celebration. Winning colors - Spring Green and Peachblow - were announced in-booth by Chair and CEO David Kohler and industry trends expert Sophie Donelson.

