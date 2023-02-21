Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNLR ISIN: MT0001390104 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2023 | 20:50
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raketech to Replace Current Financial Targets with Detailed Near-Term Guidance

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)

To better reflect Raketech's current business mix, the Board of directors has today decided to replace the current financial targets with a more detailed near-term guidance for revenues, EBITDA and Free cash flow.

Guidance for 2023:

  • Raketech expects revenues, excluding acquisitions, to reach EUR 60 - 65 million in 2023, driven by the strategic growth initiatives.
  • EBITDA is expected to come in between EUR 20 - 24 million. This includes operational costs of approximately EUR 2 million for the year as an effect of Raketech taking over Casinofeber and Infinileads, following the end of the earnout period.
  • Free cash flow is expected to increase substantially to around EUR 11-13 million, including approximately EUR 6 million following the integration of Casinofeber and Infinileads

Long-term, Raketech has identified significant growth initiatives, which in combination with the ongoing global shift from offline to online gambling, puts the company in a good position for continued expansion. Additionally, the Board expects that Raketech's strongly cash-generative business model will allow for selective M&A, investments in organic growth and dividends to shareholders in line with current policy.

Raketech's Year-end report for 2022 will be published tomorrow, 22nd of February at 08.00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / certifiedadviser@penser.se. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-02-21 20:15 CET.

Attachments

Raketech to replace current financial targets with detailed near-term guidance

SOURCE: Raketech

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740202/Raketech-to-Replace-Current-Financial-Targets-with-Detailed-Near-Term-Guidance

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.