Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
21.02.2023 | 21:02
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 21, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a commercial stage pharmaceutical and consumer health company providing pediatric-focused prescription drugs and cost-effective consumer health solutions, will report financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market close today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET, to review the results.

Conference Call Information

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 using the participant access code 371594.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at the following link, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/47499 and on Aytu BioPharma's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations, at aytubio.com, for 90 days.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 7, 2023 at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331, replay access code 47499.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu's consumer health segment markets a range of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements addressing a range of common conditions including diabetes, allergy, hair regrowth, and gastrointestinal conditions. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
AYTU@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740074/Aytu-BioPharma-to-Report-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-2023-Financial-Results-on-February-21-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
