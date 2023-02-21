Fooditive Group: A Giant Leap for Fooditive As It Becomes Food Industry's Representative in Space

Fooditive, the precision fermentation specialist, has become a signatory to a new agreement outlining non-binding principles for how businesses should conduct themselves in outer space.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / The Washington Compact on Norms of Behavior for Commercial Space Operations was formalized on Wednesday 8 February 2023 in Washington D.C. and has been signed by 53 individuals, organizations, and companies. The compact is similar to the Artemis Accords, which were drawn up to ensure governments behave responsibly in space but is applicable to companies and civilians instead.

Fooditive, which develops innovative, sustainable plant-based ingredients, is the first, and currently the only, signatory from the global food production sector. CEO and Founder Moayad Abushokhedim traveled to the US to sign the compact, which has now been submitted to the United Nations Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

Fooditive has taken an interest in the future of space exploration for several years already and believes that solving the space food sector can teach us solutions for the challenges we face on Earth in the best ways we can use our recourses. It is currently developing a 3D printing technology that can produce food from waste plastic, called BioPrint. It is planned to be ready for use in time for the first mission to land humans on Mars, which is expected to launch in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

The creation of the Washington Compact was spearheaded by the Hague Institute for Global Justice, a non-profit organization that promotes peace, security, and justice. Its President, Lady Sohair Salam, also sits on Fooditive's Advisory Board.

Moayad Abushokhedim commented: "The Washington Compact sets out how businesses should act responsibly and sustainably to ensure that the whole world can benefit from the potential of outer space in ways that are equitable, peaceful, and non-exploitative. This aligns exactly with our own vision at Fooditive, and we feel great pride at being invited to sign the compact on behalf of food companies around the world."

About Fooditive BV

Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Fooditive is a plant-based ingredient manufacturer committed to making healthy food available for all with its 100% natural ingredients. Since it was established in 2018, Fooditive has used its unique fermentation process to create a world-renowned sweetener, made from side-streams of apples and pears. The sweetener's unique approach provides not only taste but also functionality and a sustainable impact. As the world begins to recognize the value in veganism and sustainability, Fooditive has also recently launched a new plant-based protein that can be used in the food industry to replace dairy in food and beverage applications.

