Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has been invited to present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 12-14, 2023.

The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industry sectors, in-person one-on-one and small group meetings, thematic industry panels and fireside chats.

Past conferences have attracted more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.

Expion360 CEO, Brian Schaffner, will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors. He will be joined by president and COO, Paul Shoun, and chairman of the board, David Hendrickson.

Management will discuss the company's market leadership in Li-ion batteries for RV and marine applications. Expion360 e360 Li-ion batteries offer greater capacity and space savings compared to lead-acid batteries, as well as superior design, construction and reliability versus alternative Li-ion batteries.

The company has recently announced it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a number of RV manufacturers, including by a manufacturer of an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer and available through more than 5,000 of its SUV dealerships nationwide.

To submit your Roth Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Expion360, please contact your ROTH representative. For questions or further information about Expion360, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide ensure top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations regarding our business strategies and plans, , growth opportunities and competitive position and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, the competitive nature of our industry and the pricing pressures that we face, our history of losses and increasing costs, our ability to continue as a going concern, our substantial customer concentration, any inability to successfully manage our growth, the impact of public health epidemics or outbreaks, our ability to expand our sales and distribution channels, our ability to expand into international markets, the limited number of ports through which our raw materials enter the United Sates and our reliance on third parties to store and ship certain inventory, uncertainty in the global economic condition, any government reviews, inquiries, investigations and other actions, changes in the cost and availability of raw materials, increases in the cost or disruption of supply or shortages in any of our battery components or raw materials used in the production of such parts, potential product liability claims, risks related to litigation, tax, environmental and other legal compliance, any failure to introduce new products and product enhancements and market acceptance of new technologies introduced by our competitors, any failure by us to adequately protect our intellectual property, quality problems with our products, risks related to our electronic data becoming compromised, our dependency on our senior management team and other key employees, any failure to keep pace with developments in technology and those discussed in our filings with the SEC. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022, previous filings, subsequent filings, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are not historical facts and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Expion360 Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

Tel (541) 797-6714

Expion360 Investor Contact:

Ronald Both

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Expion360 Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740182/Expion360-to-Present-at-the-35th-Annual-ROTH-Conference-March-12-14-2023