Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
21.02.23
20:47 Uhr
15,200 Euro
-0,390
-2,50 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,12015,35522:38
15,14015,28522:00
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2023 | 22:26
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: New Holland Supplies Combine Harvester to College in Belgium

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) brand New Holland Agriculture is always looking towards hiring talented young minds. That is one of the reasons why they have partnered with VIVES Higher Education College of Applied Sciences in Roeselare, Belgium.

The brand has loaned a New Holland CX combine harvester to the college. There, it will support the extensive training and practical guidance work undertaken by students studying for their bachelor's degree in Agro and Biotechnology.

"Through our graduate and undergraduate programs, we want to train students to become agile professionals. As a university of applied sciences, we don't have the resources ourselves to constantly invest in the latest technologies. This collaboration with CNH Industrial gives us the opportunity to prepare students even more specifically for the step into the working field. By associating ourselves with innovation champions, we guarantee our students the latest technologies. We are very grateful to CNH Industrial for this cooperation," said Veerle De Mey, Director of Biotechnology and Technology at VIVES.

The presence of the latest agricultural machinery on campus sparks students' interest. Their training becomes much closer to real farming. And with solid practical experience, the students improve their employability.

The machine donated is fully equipped. It was built in CNH Industrial's pilot workshop and undertook three harvesting seasons in Canada.

After a thorough inspection, the New Holland product was put into functional working order. Then, alongside a folding 8-row maize combine, was handed over to VIVES. It is a great example of effective cooperation between industry and education.

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Press release picture

New Holland Agriculture has donated a New Holland CX combine harvester to VIVES Higher Education College of Applied Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740239/New-Holland-Supplies-Combine-Harvester-to-College-in-Belgium

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.