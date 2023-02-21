Cyren Ltd: Cyren Announces Non-Binding LOI to Sell Iceland-Based Anti-Malware Business Assets

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of threat detection solutions, today announced it has entered into a non-binding, non-exclusive letter of intent (LOI) with Opin Kerfi (OK) to sell certain of its Iceland-based assets associated with Cyren's anti-malware business, including products, technology and related IP. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Cyren previously announced a global reduction of substantially all of its workforce due to liquidity challenges. The sale of the anti-malware business assets to OK is an asset monetization opportunity for Cyren that would enable Cyren's anti-malware customers continued access to Cyren's anti-malware products and support under new ownership. OK has partnered with former members of Cyren's Iceland-based anti-malware team in order to provide ongoing product development and support services with the goal of minimizing disruption to existing Cyren anti-malware customers.

The completion of a transaction is contingent upon several factors including satisfactory due diligence and the execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement. In view of Cyren's liquidity challenges, the transaction may also be subject to court approvals following any filings for insolvency protection which are anticipated. As the LOI is non-binding, there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

