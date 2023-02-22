Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
WKN: A0MYR8 ISIN: CA54928Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: LKT 
Tradegate
21.02.23
15:33 Uhr
0,428 Euro
+0,004
+0,94 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4010,43721.02.
0,4010,43421.02.
22.02.2023 | 01:06
Lucara Diamond Corp.: Lucara Publishes 2022 Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that the 2022 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://lucaradiamond.com/investors/financials/. Please view PDF version.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership ("Clara"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara, has developed a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 21, 2023 at 4:00pm Pacific Time.

LUCARA PUBLISHES 2022 ANNUAL FILINGS (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272| info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations, Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 778 855 4035 | lucara@tavistock.co.uk

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucara-publishes-2022-annual-filings-301752473.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
