Portfolio includes Dexcom G7, Dexcom ONE and Dexcom G6 and offers the most powerful, easy to use, connected and covered CGM options for people living with diabetes around the world.

The portfolio is built on the unparalleled accuracy of Dexcom CGM, 1 supported by more peer reviewed research than any other CGM system on the market.

ATTD conference symposia, posters and presentations continue to affirm the use of Dexcom CGM is central to optimal diabetes management when compared to fingersticks and intermittently scanned CGM.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, will showcase the strength of its CGM portfolio and unveil new clinical and real-world evidence that continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of Dexcom CGM at the 16th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes held Feb. 22-25, 2023 in Berlin.

"Last year at ATTD we first introduced our expanded portfolio of Dexcom CGM systems," said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Dexcom. "Almost one year later we are thrilled to report that Dexcom G7 is already available in eight countries, Dexcom ONE has played a significant role in helping expand CGM coverage for millions more people with diabetes and Dexcom G6 continues to lead the industry in connectivity with automated insulin delivery systems and digital health apps."

Dexcom G7, the most powerful and simple CGM, is now available in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Hong Kong, New Zealand and South Africa with additional launches planned in 2023. Feedback from initial Dexcom G7 users has been extremely positive, with consistent praise for the 60% smaller wearable, shortest warmup period on the market and more engaging and consumer-friendly mobile app. In addition, 97% of initial users surveyed found Dexcom G7 easy to use.2

Dexcom ONE continues to help expand access to CGM globally by providing a simple and accurate‡,3 option to meet the diverse needs of customers, clinicians, and payers around the world. This has been a key element of the company's global access initiatives, which expanded reimbursed coverage to Dexcom CGM outside the US by more than 3.5 million lives over the past 18 months. From Spain to Estonia and the UK, more and more people living with diabetes are gaining access to real-time CGM as Dexcom ONE continues to launch in additional markets.

Dexcom G6 is the most connected CGM system in the world,4with hundreds of thousands of users now connected to insulin pumps, pens and digital health apps. Dexcom's ecosystem enables greater customer choice through partnerships with multiple automated insulin delivery systems and an API infrastructure that allows connectivity to several digital health partners, such as Garmin, Sugarmate, Glooko and Happy Bob. The company's connectivity platform is helping make diabetes management more convenient than ever before for Dexcom G6 users.

In addition, new clinical and real-world evidence continues to affirm the use of Dexcom CGM is central to optimal diabetes management, while helping to expand CGM access and use in new populations. Some of the most recent evidence showcasing the effectiveness of Dexcom CGM will be highlighted in posters, presentations and during the Dexcom Symposia at ATTD.

Dexcom Symposia Overview

Dexcom Continues to Lead in CGM Technology Across the Diabetes Spectrum

Thursday, February 23, 2023, 3:00 4:30 PM CET, in Plenary Hall A6

Moderated by Daniel Chernavvsky, MD

This education program will focus on Dexcom CGM and its use with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients. Real world experience and correlational outcomes of Dexcom G7 and its unique features will be shared, as well as an introduction to the new 2GO-CGM study, focusing on the use of Dexcom CGM use in Type 2, intensive and non-intensive insulin treated patients. Finally, the next generation Dexcom-TypeZero AID algorithm and first in-human study results will be presented.

Dexcom CGM: Transforming the Course of Care for Type 2 Diabetes

Friday, February 24, 2023, 8:00 8:50 AM CET, in Hall A3

Moderated by Noriko Kodani, MD, PhD

This program reviews recently updated clinical practice guidelines on rtCGM use in Type 2 diabetes management. There will be a presentation highlighting new data on the use of rtCGM early in the course of care for Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, there will be an examination on how improving access for people with Type 2 diabetes, on less intensive insulin regimens are positioned to impact utilization and adoption of rtCGM in clinical practice. Finally, there will be a review of ways to simplify the review of CGM data, specifically for Type 2 diabetes, and steps that have been taken to integrate Dexcom Clarity data into electronic health records for more efficient clinical workflows.

Ahead of the Curve: Inpatient Use of Dexcom G6 and Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Friday, February 24, 2023, 4:40 6:00 PM CET, in Hall A5

Moderated by Erin Cobry, MD

The emergence of diabetes technology in the hospital holds the potential to revolutionize glycemic management and change the standard of care. In this session, participants will learn how these technologies are fueling the possibility in different patient populations and hospital settings. The esteemed panel will discuss continuation of Dexcom rtCGM upon hospital admission and an associated accuracy analysis in the pediatric population, preservation of intensive care unit capacity by using Dexcom G6 in a stepdown unit for patients admitted with diabetic ketoacidosis, feasibility of an automated insulin delivery system in patients with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes in a medical-surgical unit, and perioperative use of fully closed-loop insulin delivery.

For more information about these presentations and to register to virtually attend the conference, visit https://attd.kenes.com/

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit https://www.dexcom.com/en-us/about-dexcom.

Compared to a prior generation Dexcom CGM System.

Dexcom G7 can complete warmup within 30 minutes, whereas other CGM brands require up to an hour or longer.

Results obtained with Dexcom G6 study, which uses the same applicator and sensor (and algorithm) as Dexcom ONE.

To learn more about insulin pump integrations and compatibility with Dexcom CGM Systems, visit dexcom.com/integrate.

1 Dexcom G7, Dexcom G6 and Dexcom ONE CGM System User Guides.

2 Dexcom, data on file, 2021.

3 Shah V et al. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2018;20(6):428-433.

4 Dexcom, data on file, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005809/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

James McIntosh

619-884-2118

james.mcintosh@dexcom.com

Investor Contact

Sean Christensen

858-203-6657

sean.christensen@dexcom.com