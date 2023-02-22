The renowned City of Hope Clinic in the greater Los Angeles area wants nothing less than to lead the revolution in the fight against cancer. Here, where globally acclaimed breakthroughs against blood cancer and diabetes were achieved in the 1970s, the biotech company Defence Therapeutics now wants to clear important hurdles in the approval process of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here is what the collaboration is all about and what it could mean for the young biotech company.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...