Ageas reports full year 2022 results

Ageasreportsfull year2022 results
- Group net result at EUR 1,011 million
- Strong operating performance thanks to an excellent performance in Non-Life Belgium and underlying result in Asia, and a high Operational Free Capital Generation in all regions
- Successful liability management action on the Fresh contributed EUR 146 million to the result
- Proposed final gross cash dividend of EUR 1.50 per share, bringing the total dividend to EUR 3.00 per share
Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas says: " 2022, the first year of our Impact24 strategy, was a challenging year, but also one in which Ageas again delivered a solid performance. Commercially we continued to make progress thanks to Asia and the Non-Life business. And as a result of the strong operating performance reported in all regions, the Group's net results exceeded EUR 1 billion. The Group's solid balance sheet allows Ageas to offer shareholders a total gross dividend of EUR 3,00 over 2022. Throughout the year, we also took important steps in delivering on our Impact24 strategic ambitions in terms of growth, commercial excellence, integration of data & technology and sustainability. As a result, our non-financial and sustainability targets, reported for the first time, showed good progress on many fronts. I'm very grateful to our people and partners for their valued contribution to this excellent 2022 performance and I want to thank all our stakeholders for their sustained trust in our company. Today, our thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria who lost relatives and friends in the devastating earthquake. Together with our Turkish partner Sabanci, we are providing support wherever we can and decided to donate financial support for an amount of EUR 1 million for immediate support and to fund recovery projects in the longer term. "
