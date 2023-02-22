Service Providers get a first-hand experience of Zyxel Communications' Mesh WiFi 6, 5G FWA, 10G Fiber, Whitebox OLT and future WiFi 7 solutions

Zyxel Communications will showcase its future-proof portfolio and provide a live demonstration of its preliminary WiFi 7 product at this year's Mobile World Congress, 27 February 2 March at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

Mobile World Congress is known globally for being the mobile industry's largest and most influential connectivity event. The industry's top experts will converge with technology and commerce to become trailblazers and decision-makers while making memorable connections.

"Each year, Mobile World Congress connects the mobile industry's top performers, experts and enthusiasts to address the growing opportunities and challenges faced daily," said Karsten Gewecke, President of Zyxel Communications, "It's a big year for us at Zyxel Communications as we introduce new solutions to address the ever-changing industry demands and elevate the connectivity experience for service providers and their customers."

Leading the pack with WiFi 7

Experience a true WiFi 7 live demonstration that will showcase the immense speeds, bandwidth, and smaller carbon footprint consistent with our most sustainable practices. Zyxel's team of WiFi 7 experts will be at booth 5G4 in Hall 5 to answer questions about WiFi 7 strategies and the implementation of this groundbreaking technology.

Eliminate dead zones and lag with Mesh WiFi 6

Our Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 portfolios continue to be among our flagship solutions fully compliant with EasyMesh standards and providing users with super-fast connection and lag-free performance. Zyxel superior whole-home WiFi coverage eliminates dead zones.

No matter where you are, 5G is there

Outfitted with the most advanced technologies and an intuitive app, our 5G NR FWA offerings continue to provide superb connectivity for some of the market's biggest service providers from Bergen to Barcelona and beyond. Experience 1st hand how our solution portfolio is the preferred choice when service providers are looking for a high-capacity, premium-broadband FWA solution.

The future of fiber is here

Zyxel's Fiber Access Solutions enables service providers to integrate active fiber, GPON and XGS-PON into their access network infrastructure. With this end-to-end solution, service providers can greatly speed up time to market while utilizing next-generation technologies to meet the growing bandwidth demand.

For more information about our presence at Mobile World Congress 2023, visit our website or come by the Zyxel booth 5G4 in Hall 5 at the event.

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

