London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - As Holiday Swap Group, the world's largest home exchange platform, continues to grow from strength to strength globally, they are pleased to announce the addition of Tom Stokely as a significant shareholder, along with his new appointment on the company's advisory board.

Mr. Stokely has a successful, long-standing career as a businessman and he will no doubt bring an abundant wealth of experience and knowledge to Holiday Swap Group.

Tom Stokely states:

"I am delighted to be joining the advisory board at Holiday Swap Group. This is a platform that is both extremely scalable and competitive in a high-growth sector requiring continued investment in innovation and efficiencies. I look forward to working with the talented team of investors and management to help drive the business forward."

Holiday Swap is a multi-award-winning home booking platform operating in 187 countries around the world. The Holiday Swap app allows users to swap, or instantly book, their homes with others around the world, significantly reducing one of the largest costs of travel, which is accommodation.

Holiday Swap is an unconventional solution that provides an affordable accommodation option for travellers, whilst continuing to disrupt the travel industry and change how people travel. The company's goal is to eventually reach users in every country by continuously helping innovate the travel industry through social and practical endeavors. The company's vision is to maintain the way things are developing.

Mr. Stokely started his career in banking and later went on to join a major company in 2017 as COO. He is considered a skilful businessman with comprehensive experience, who is qualified in all aspects of business formation, operation, finance, and management, and who also has a keen interest in investment opportunities.

Holiday Swap founder and Chief Executive Officer, James Asquith, states:

"I am delighted to have Tom join Holiday Swap as a shareholder and as a valued member of our advisory board. He is a fantastic addition to our team of experienced investors and advisors and his extensive business knowledge will be invaluable in providing us with guidance and support as our company continues to grow. Tom has a vast skill set and brings on board a wealth of innovative experience. He is a fantastic match for our company, and we look forward to accomplishing some incredible new ventures with his support."

Learn more about Holiday Swap by visiting their website: https://www.holidayswap.com.

Holiday Swap

Emre Kamil Kaya

Digital Marketing and PR Specialist

emre@holidayswap.com

London, United Kingdom

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155430