Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - DeepMaterial, a domestic leader in the bonding and protection of high-end materials for semiconductors and electronic products in China, is proud to introduce the BGA underfill epoxy adhesive. The innovative product has ultra-low viscosity suitable for most underfill applications in various fields, from communication terminal companies, consumer electronics companies, and semiconductor packaging and testing companies, to communication equipment manufacturers.

Specializing in industrial epoxy adhesives for semiconductors, home appliances, electronic applications, and surface protection, DeepMaterials provides products for chip packaging and testing. DeepMaterial's underfill epoxy adhesive is a one-component heat-curing epoxy with good adhesion to a wide range of materials, thus, the reusable epoxy primer is designed for CSP and BGA applications.

One component epoxy underfill at DeepMaterial is suitable for manufacturers and suppliers which demand reactive hot melt pressure sensitive adhesive, as well as UV curing adhesives, high refractive index optical, magnet bonding, and the best top waterproof structural glue for plastic. The application can be, for example, metal and glass, electric motors, and micro motors in home appliances.

In addition, DeepMaterial introduces to the industry a solution to innovative capillary flow underfill of BGA Flip Chip Underfill PCB Epoxy. The filler is distributed and applied to the edge of the assembled device, and the "capillary effect" of the liquid is used to make the glue penetrate and fill the bottom of the chip, and then heated to integrate the filler with the chip substrate, solder joints, and PCB substrate. For years, DeepMaterial has offered their customized industrial adhesive glue to a number of manufacturers from all over the world, with global cases from the USA, Turkey, Vietnam, India, Japan, Germany, Canada, Korea and so on.

