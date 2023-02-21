Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 22:15
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .(1)

  • Net income per common share of $0.84 compared to net loss of $2.78 in Q3 2022
  • Earnings available for distribution per common share(2) of $1.46 compared to $1.39 in Q3 2022
  • Common stock dividend of $0.65 per common share, unchanged from Q3 2022
  • Book value per common share(3) of $12.79 compared to $12.80 at Q3 2022
  • Economic return(4) of 5.0% compared to (16.8)% in Q3 2022

Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

"The environment for Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("Agency RMBS") remained turbulent during the fourth quarter, as interest rate volatility persisted at a historically elevated level. Book value per common share finished largely unchanged for the quarter at $12.79 and has increased in 2023 primarily due to improved Agency RMBS valuations.

"Earnings available for distribution for the fourth quarter improved to $1.46 per common share as we continued to rotate the portfolio into higher yielding Agency RMBS. Attractive spreads on our target assets, along with favorable funding and a relatively low-cost legacy swap portfolio, continued to support the earnings power of the portfolio.

"The change in book value, combined with our $0.65 dividend, resulted in an economic return of 5.0% for the quarter. Our debt-to-equity ratio increased modestly to 5.3x and our economic debt-to-equity ratio(2) remained unchanged at 5.3x. At the end of the quarter, substantially all of our $4.8 billion investment portfolio, including to-be-announced securities forward contracts ("TBAs"), was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $528 million .

"While further changes in monetary policy by the Federal Reserve may bring challenges in the coming months, we believe that a potential reduction in interest rate volatility combined with compelling valuations and favorable funding conditions will support an attractive investment environment for Agency RMBS in 2023."

(1) For all periods presented in this press release, common share and per common share amounts have been adjusted on a retroactive basis to reflect the Company's one-for-ten reverse stock split, which was effected following the close of business on June 3, 2022.

(2) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

(3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock ($113.4 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($195.4 million), divided by total common shares outstanding.

(4) Economic return for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is defined as the change in book value per common share from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022 of $(0.01); plus dividends declared of $0.65 per common share; divided by the September 30, 2022 book value per common share of $12.80. Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 of $(3.36); plus dividends declared of $0.65 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2022 book value per common share of $16.16.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts)

Q4 '22

Q3 '22

Variance

Average Balances

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


Average earning assets (at amortized cost)

$4,347.4

$4,568.9

($221.5)

Average borrowings

$3,828.2

$3,907.7

($79.5)

Average stockholders' equity (1)

$835.5

$883.9

($48.4)





U.S. GAAP Financial Measures




Total interest income

$58.1

$49.7

$8.4

Total interest expense

$32.2

$18.0

$14.2

Net interest income

$25.9

$31.7

($5.8)

Total expenses

$5.0

$5.9

($0.9)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$30.6

($94.6)

$125.2





Average earning asset yields

5.34 %

4.35 %

0.99 %

Average cost of funds

3.36 %

1.84 %

1.52 %

Average net interest rate margin

1.98 %

2.51 %

(0.53 %)





Period-end weighted average asset yields (2)

5.35 %

4.77 %

0.58 %

Period-end weighted average cost of funds

4.24 %

3.27 %

0.97 %

Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin

1.11 %

1.50 %

(0.39 %)





Book value per common share (3)

$12.79

$12.80

($0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share (basic)

$0.84

($2.78)

$3.62

Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)

$0.84

($2.78)

$3.62

Debt-to-equity ratio

5.3x

5.1x

0.2x





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)




Earnings available for distribution

$53.3

$47.4

$5.9

Effective interest expense

($4.8)

($7.3)

$2.5

Effective net interest income

$62.9

$57.0

$5.9





Effective cost of funds

(0.51 %)

(0.75 %)

0.24 %

Effective interest rate margin

5.85 %

5.10 %

0.75 %





Earnings available for distribution per common share

$1.46

$1.39

$0.07

Economic debt-to-equity ratio

5.3x

5.3x

0.0x


(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.

(2) Period-end weighted average yields are based on amortized cost as of period end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions.

(3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock ($113.4 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($195.4 million), divided by total common shares outstanding.

(4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share) total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Financial Summary

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $30.6 million compared to a net loss of $94.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by a $10.8 million net gain on investments in the fourth quarter compared to a $260.8 million net loss on investments in the third quarter, a $4.9 million net gain on derivatives in the fourth quarter compared to a $133.5 million net gain on derivatives in the third quarter and a $12.7 million gain on the repurchase and retirement of preferred stock in the third quarter. The Company earned $25.9 million of net interest income in the fourth quarter compared to $31.7 million in the third quarter.

Earnings available for distribution increased to $53.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $47.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $5.9 million increase in effective net interest income. Earnings available for distribution per common share increased $0.07 for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter driven by the Company's continued rotation into higher yielding Agency RMBS.

Book value per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $0.01 to $12.79 as interest rate and Agency RMBS valuation volatility remained elevated during the quarter. Agency RMBS valuations rebounded after a steep decline in October to end the quarter largely unchanged. Book value is estimated to be between $13.06 and $13.60 per common share as of February 10, 2023 .

Total average earning assets were $4.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $4.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Total average borrowings were $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $3.9 billion in the third quarter. The Company reduced assets and borrowings in the latter half of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter given its expectations that persistently elevated market volatility due to the Federal Reserve's acceleration of monetary policy tightening could result in lower valuations on the Company's assets. As market volatility reached its recent peak in October and began to decline, the Company increased its assets and borrowings in the latter half of the fourth quarter.

Average net interest rate margin decreased 53 basis points to 1.98% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Average earning asset yields increased 99 basis points to 5.34% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter primarily due to the Company's rotation into higher yielding Agency RMBS. Average cost of funds increased 152 basis points to 3.36% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter reflecting increases in the Federal Funds target interest rate. Effective interest rate margin, which includes the impact of contractual net interest income on the Company's interest rate swaps and excludes the impact of amortization of net deferred gains on de-designated interest rate swaps, increased by 75 basis points to 5.85% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 5.3x as of December 31, 2022 compared to 5.1x as of September 30, 2022, and its economic debt-to-equity ratio was 5.3x as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio increased modestly given the rotation from TBA investments to specified pool Agency RMBS funded via repurchase agreements.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were approximately $5.0 million compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized total expenses to average stockholders' equity(1) decreased to 2.41% in the fourth quarter from 2.65% in the third quarter primarily due to a reduction in management fees attributable to a lower stockholders' equity base. The Company sold 3.4 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $43.0 million during the fourth quarter through its at-the-market program.

As previously announced on December 19, 2022, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.65 per share paid on January 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. The Company declared the following dividends on February 17, 2023 : a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on March 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record on March 5, 2023 .

(1) The ratio of annualized total expenses to average stockholders' equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average stockholders' equity.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Members of the investment community and the general public are invited to listen to the Company's earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, by calling one of the following numbers:

North America Toll Free:

800-857-7465

International:

1-312-470-0052

Passcode:

Invesco

An audio replay will be available until 5:00 pm ET on March 8, 2023 by calling:

888-282-0031 ( North America ) or 1-203-369-3601 (International)

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the call will be available on the Company's website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the residential and commercial real estate market), the economic and operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended


Years Ended

$ in thousands, except share amounts

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





Interest income










Mortgage-backed and other securities

57,877


49,058


42,331


192,566


167,056

Commercial loan

179


670


525


1,947


2,146

Total interest income

58,056


49,728


42,856


194,513


169,202

Interest expense










Repurchase agreements (1)

32,201


18,008


(3,181)


51,560


(11,290)

Total interest expense

32,201


18,008


(3,181)


51,560


(11,290)

Net interest income

25,855


31,720


46,037


142,953


180,492











Other income (loss)










Gain (loss) on investments, net

10,762


(260,837)


(90,442)


(1,079,339)


(366,509)

(Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses

-


-


-


-


1,768

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures

(120)


(6)


289


(407)


870

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

4,856


133,549


(13,348)


559,007


122,611

Other investment income (loss), net

142


-


-


186


1

Total other income (loss)

15,640


(127,294)


(103,501)


(520,553)


(241,259)

Expenses










Management fee - related party

3,177


3,836


5,309


16,906


21,080

General and administrative

1,857


2,018


1,874


8,418


8,153

Total expenses

5,034


5,854


7,183


25,324


29,233

Net income (loss)

36,461


(101,428)


(64,647)


(402,924)


(90,000)

Dividends to preferred stockholders

(5,862)


(5,862)


(8,394)


(28,218)


(37,795)

Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock

-


12,688


-


14,179


-

Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred stock

-


-


-


-


(4,682)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

30,599


(94,602)


(73,041)


(416,963)


(132,477)

Earnings (loss) per share:










Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders










Basic

0.84


(2.78)


(2.30)


(12.21)


(4.82)

Diluted

0.84


(2.78)


(2.30)


(12.21)


(4.82)



(1)

Periods with negative interest expense on repurchase agreements are due to amortization of net deferred gains on de-designated interest rate swaps that exceeds current period interest expense on repurchase agreements. For further information on amortization of amounts classified in accumulated other comprehensive income before the Company discontinued hedge accounting, see Note 8 and Note 12 of the Company's consolidated financial statements filed in Part IV, Item 15 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended


Years Ended

$ in thousands

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





Net income (loss)

36,461


(101,428)


(64,647)


(402,924)


(90,000)

Other comprehensive income (loss):










Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net

(791)


(1,243)


(907)


(6,280)


756

Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest expense

(4,855)


(4,855)


(5,602)


(19,708)


(22,000)

Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture

(103)


(141)


(239)


(537)


(75)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,749)


(6,239)


(6,748)


(26,525)


(21,319)

Comprehensive income (loss)

30,712


(107,667)


(71,395)


(429,449)


(111,319)

Dividends to preferred stockholders

(5,862)


(5,862)


(8,394)


(28,218)


(37,795)

Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock

-


12,688


-


14,179


-

Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred stock

-


-


-


-


(4,682)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

24,850


(100,841)


(79,789)


(443,488)


(153,796)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

$ in thousands, except share amounts


ASSETS




Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $4,439,583 and $7,326,175, respectively

4,791,893


7,804,259

Cash and cash equivalents

175,535


357,134

Restricted cash

103,246


219,918

Due from counterparties

1,584


7,985

Investment related receivable

22,744


16,766

Derivative assets, at fair value

662


270

Other assets

1,731


37,509

Total assets

5,097,395


8,443,841

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities:




Repurchase agreements

4,234,823


6,987,834

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

2,079


14,356

Dividends payable

25,162


29,689

Accrued interest payable

20,546


1,171

Collateral held payable

4,892


280

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,365


1,887

Due to affiliate

4,453


6,489

Total liabilities

4,293,320


7,041,706

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1)




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:




7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,537,634 and 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($113,441 and $155,000 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively)

109,679


149,860

7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,816,470 and 11,500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($195,412 and $287,500 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively)

189,028


278,108

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 and 450,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 38,710,916 and 32,987,478 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

387


330

Additional paid in capital

3,901,562


3,819,375

Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,761


37,286

Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings)

(3,407,342)


(2,882,824)

Total stockholders' equity

804,075


1,402,135

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

5,097,395


8,443,841



(1)

See Note 14 of the Company's consolidated financial statements filed in Part IV, Item 15 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure


Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure

Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share)


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share)

Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds)


Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds)

Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin)


Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin)

Economic debt-to-equity ratio


Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock; (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

$ in thousands, except per share data





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

30,599


(94,602)


(73,041)


(416,963)


(132,477)

Adjustments:










(Gain) loss on investments, net

(10,762)


260,837


90,442


1,079,339


366,509

Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net(1)

28,072


(62,877)


8,239


(459,466)


(156,157)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net(1)

8,949


(40,527)


2,602


(12,669)


17,743

TBA dollar roll income(2)

1,428


2,159


10,517


28,843


40,058

Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock

-


(12,688)


-


(14,179)


-

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net(3)

(142)


-


-


(186)


(1)

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps(4)

(4,855)


(4,855)


(5,602)


(19,708)


(22,000)

Subtotal

22,690


142,049


106,198


601,974


246,152

Earnings available for distribution

53,289


47,447


33,157


185,011


113,675

Basic income (loss) per common share

0.84


(2.78)


(2.30)


(12.21)


(4.82)

Earnings available for distribution per common share(5)

1.46


1.39


1.04


5.42


4.13



(1)

U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

$ in thousands





Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(28,072)


62,877


(8,239)


459,466


156,157

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(8,949)


40,527


(2,602)


12,669


(17,743)

Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps

41,877


30,145


(2,507)


86,872


(15,803)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

4,856


133,549


(13,348)


559,007


122,611



(2)

A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency securities, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.



(3)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions, net is included in other investment income (loss) net on the consolidated statements of operations.



(4)

U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

$ in thousands





Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings

37,056


22,863


2,421


71,268


10,710

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps

(4,855)


(4,855)


(5,602)


(19,708)


(22,000)

Repurchase agreements interest expense

32,201


18,008


(3,181)


51,560


(11,290)



(5)

Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.




The table below presents the components of earnings available for distribution:


Three Months Ended


Years Ended

$ in thousands

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Effective net interest income (1)

62,877


57,010


37,928


210,117


142,689

TBA dollar roll income

1,428


2,159


10,517


28,843


40,058

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures

(120)


(6)


289


(407)


870

(Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses

-


-


-


-


1,768

Total expenses

(5,034)


(5,854)


(7,183)


(25,324)


(29,233)

Subtotal

59,151


53,309


41,551


213,229


156,152

Dividends to preferred stockholders

(5,862)


(5,862)


(8,394)


(28,218)


(37,795)

Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred stock

-


-


-


-


(4,682)

Earnings available for distribution

53,289


47,447


33,157


185,011


113,675



(1)

See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its floating rate borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments it makes on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following tables reconcile total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

$ in thousands

Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds


Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds


Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds

Total interest expense

32,201


3.36 %


18,008


1.84 %


(3,181)


(0.17) %

Add: Amortization of net deferred gain
(loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps

4,855


0.51 %


4,855


0.50 %


5,602


0.30 %

Add (less): Contractual net interest
expense (income) on interest rate
swaps recorded as gain (loss) on
derivative instruments, net

(41,877)


(4.38) %


(30,145)


(3.09) %


2,507


0.13 %

Effective interest expense

(4,821)


(0.51) %


(7,282)


(0.75) %


4,928


0.26 %


Years Ended December 31,


2022


2021

$ in thousands

Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds


Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds

Total interest expense

51,560


1.15 %


(11,290)


(0.14) %

Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated
interest rate swaps

19,708


0.44 %


22,000


0.28 %

Add (less): Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest
rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments,
net

(86,872)


(1.93) %


15,803


0.20 %

Effective interest expense

(15,604)


(0.34) %


26,513


0.34 %

The following tables reconcile net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

$ in thousands

Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin


Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin


Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin

Net interest income

25,855


1.98 %


31,720


2.51 %


46,037


2.22 %

Less: Amortization of net deferred
(gain) loss on de-designated
interest rate swaps

(4,855)


(0.51) %


(4,855)


(0.50) %


(5,602)


(0.30) %

Add (less): Contractual net interest
income (expense) on interest rate
swaps recorded as gain (loss) on
derivative instruments, net

41,877


4.38 %


30,145


3.09 %


(2,507)


(0.13) %

Effective net interest income

62,877


5.85 %


57,010


5.10 %


37,928


1.79 %


Years Ended December 31,


2022


2021

$ in thousands

Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin


Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin

Net interest income

142,953


2.64 %


180,492


2.06 %

Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated
interest rate swaps

(19,708)


(0.44) %


(22,000)


(0.28) %

Add (less): Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest
rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments,
net

86,872


1.93 %


(15,803)


(0.20) %

Effective net interest income

210,117


4.13 %


142,689


1.58 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.

December 31, 2022

$ in thousands

Agency RMBS

Credit Portfolio (1)

Total

Mortgage-backed securities

4,746,693

45,200

4,791,893

Cash and cash equivalents (2)

175,535

-

175,535

Restricted cash (3)

103,246

-

103,246

Derivative assets, at fair value (3)

662

-

662

Other assets

25,252

807

26,059

Total assets

5,051,388

46,007

5,097,395





Repurchase agreements

4,234,823

-

4,234,823

Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)

2,079

-

2,079

Other liabilities

53,980

2,438

56,418

Total liabilities

4,290,882

2,438

4,293,320





Total stockholders' equity (allocated)

760,506

43,569

804,075

Debt-to-equity ratio (4)

5.6

-

5.3

Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)

5.6

-

5.3



(1)

Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and unconsolidated joint ventures are included in credit portfolio.

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.

(3)

Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.

(4)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.

(5)

Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($1.4 million as of December 31, 2022) to total stockholders' equity.

September 30, 2022

$ in thousands

Agency RMBS

Credit Portfolio (1)

Total

Mortgage-backed securities

4,312,131

44,860

4,356,991

Cash and cash equivalents (2)

163,590

-

163,590

Restricted cash (3)

100,775

-

100,775

Derivative assets, at fair value (3)

11,161

66

11,227

Other assets

25,516

27,606

53,122

Total assets

4,613,173

72,532

4,685,705





Repurchase agreements

3,887,291

-

3,887,291

Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)

3,695

-

3,695

Other liabilities

30,754

2,756

33,510

Total liabilities

3,921,740

2,756

3,924,496





Total stockholders' equity (allocated)

691,433

69,776

761,209

Debt-to-equity ratio (4)

5.6

-

5.1

Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)

5.8

-

5.3



(1)

Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS, a commercial loan and unconsolidated joint ventures are included in credit portfolio.

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.

(3)

Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.

(4)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.

(5)

Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($142.8 million as of September 30, 2022) to total stockholders' equity.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


Years Ended

$ in thousands

December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Average earning assets (1)

4,347,428


4,568,855


8,371,280


5,137,339


8,808,105

Average earning asset yields (2)

5.34 %


4.35 %


2.05 %


3.79 %


1.92 %











Average borrowings (3)

3,828,223


3,907,724


7,441,461


4,495,581


7,892,617

Average cost of funds (4)

3.36 %


1.84 %


(0.17) %


1.15 %


(0.14) %



(1)

Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.

(2)

Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized.

(3)

Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.

(4)

Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.

Matt Seitz,
Investor Relations
404-439-3323

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

