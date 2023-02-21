CVR Energy, Inc.: CVR Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results and Announces a Cash Dividend of 50 cents per Share

Reported full-year 2022 net income of $463 million and EBITDA of $1.2 billion .

Achieved safe, reliable operations as demonstrated by a 50 percent reduction in our total recordable incident rate in 2022 compared to 2021.

Increased quarterly cash dividend to 50 cents for the fourth quarter 2022, bringing the cumulative cash dividends declared for 2022 to $5.30 per share, including special dividends.

Achieved 2022 total shareholder return of 115 percent.

CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) declared a fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution of $10.50 per common unit, bringing the cumulative cash distributions declared for 2022 to $24.58 per common unit.



SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. ("CVR Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVI) today announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $112 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.7 billion, compared to a fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $14 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion. Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.68 per diluted share compared to an adjusted loss of 20 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by improved crack spreads. Fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA was $313 million, compared to fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA of $116 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $388 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $109 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For full-year 2022, the Company reported net income of $463 million, or $4.60 per diluted share, on net sales of $10.9 billion, compared to net income for full-year 2021 of $25 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $7.2 billion. Adjusted earnings for full-year 2022 was $6.04 per diluted share compared to an adjusted loss of 93 cents per diluted share in full-year 2021, primarily driven by improved crack spreads. Full-year 2022 EBITDA was $1.2 billion, compared to full-year 2021 EBITDA of $462 million. Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2022 was $1.4 billion, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $301 million for full-year 2021.

"CVR Energy reported strong results for the 2022 full year, primarily due to an increase in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread driven by tight inventory levels," said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy's Chief Executive Officer. "CVR Partners achieved strong results for the full-year 2022 despite planned turnarounds at both of its nitrogen fertilizer production facilities. Grain prices are near 10-year highs and planted corn acres are expected to increase by 3 percent to 5 percent for the spring 2023 planting season.

"We also are pleased to announce that on February 1, 2023, CVR Energy completed its corporate transformation to segregate its renewables business," Lamp said. "While we remain proud of our production of the petroleum products that fuel the lives of hardworking Americans, this corporate transformation should offer our renewables business a defined focus and better access to new capital and new partnerships to support future growth. We believe we are uniquely positioned to competitively produce renewable fuels due to, among other reasons, our proximity to the farm belt, excess hydrogen capacity and existing CO 2 sequestration capabilities."

Petroleum

Fourth Quarter 2022

The Petroleum Segment reported fourth quarter 2022 operating income of $155 million, on net sales of $2.4 billion, compared to fourth quarter 2021 operating loss of $27 million, on net sales of $1.9 billion.

Refining margin per total throughput barrel was $17.14 in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $7.13 during the same period in 2021. The increase in refining margin of $202 million was primarily due to an increase in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread. The Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread increased by $20.42 per barrel relative to the fourth quarter 2021, primarily driven by tight inventory levels, increased European demand for diesel and supply concerns due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Petroleum Segment had an unfavorable inventory valuation impact of $41 million, or $2.03 per total throughout barrel, in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to a favorable inventory valuation impact of $17 million, or 85 cents per total throughput barrel, in the fourth quarter 2021.

The Petroleum Segment also recognized a fourth quarter 2022 derivative loss of $7 million, or 37 cents per total throughput barrel, compared to a fourth quarter 2021 derivative gain of $1 million, or 4 cents per total throughput barrel. Included in this derivative loss for the fourth quarter 2022 was an $11 million unrealized loss, compared to a fourth quarter 2021 nominal unrealized gain. Our derivative activity was primarily a result of inventory hedging activity, Canadian crude oil purchases and sales, and unfavorable crack spread swaps.

The Petroleum Segment's subsidiaries that are subject to the Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS") (such subsidiaries, the "obligated-party subsidiaries") recognized costs to comply with the RFS of $116 million, or $5.70 per throughput barrel, which excludes the RINs' revaluation expense impact of $26 million, or $1.30 per total throughput barrel, for the fourth quarter 2022. This is compared to RFS compliance costs of $91 million, or $4.47 per throughput barrel, which excludes the RINs' revaluation expense impact of $9 million, or 42 cents per total throughput barrel, for the fourth quarter 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 combined total throughput was approximately 221,000 barrels per day ("bpd"), compared to approximately 222,000 bpd of combined total throughput for the fourth quarter 2021.

Full-Year 2022

Full-year 2022 operating income was $719 million, on net sales of $9.9 billion, compared to full-year 2021 operating loss of $27 million, on net sales of $6.7 billion.

The Petroleum Segment's refining margin per total throughput barrel for full-year 2022 was $19.09, compared to $8.14 for full-year 2021. The increase in refining margin of $810 million was primarily due to an increase in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread. The Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread increased by $20.04 per barrel relative to 2021, driven by tight inventory levels, increased European demand for diesel, and supply concerns due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Petroleum Segment had favorable inventory valuation impacts totaling $22 million, or 29 cents per total throughput barrel for full-year 2022, compared to favorable inventory valuation impacts of $127 million, or $1.66 per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2021. While impacts were favorable, the decline in inventory valuation impacts year over year was a result of crude oil price increases in the prior year exceeding crude oil price increases for full-year 2022.

The Petroleum Segment recognized a derivative loss of $47 million, or 63 cents per total throughput barrel, for the full-year 2022, a result of unfavorable crack spread swaps, partially offset by gains on WCS sales, compared to a derivative loss of $45 million, or 59 cents per throughput barrel, for full-year 2021. Included in this derivative loss for full-year 2022 was a $5 million unrealized loss, compared to a $16 million unrealized gain for full-year 2021.

The Petroleum Segment's obligated-party subsidiaries recognized costs to comply with the RFS of $403 million, or $5.38 per throughput barrel, which excludes the RINs' revaluation expense impact of $135 million, or $1.80 per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2022. This is compared to RFS compliance costs of $372 million, or $4.87 per throughput barrel, which excludes the RINs' revaluation expense impact of $63 million, or 83 cents per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2021.

Combined total throughput for full-year 2022 was approximately 205,000 bpd, compared to approximately 209,000 bpd for full-year 2021.

Nitrogen Fertilizer

Fourth Quarter 2022

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported operating income of $102 million on net sales of $212 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to operating income of $72 million on net sales of $189 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 average realized gate prices for urea ammonia nitrate ("UAN") improved by 31 percent to $455 per ton and ammonia improved by 30 percent to $967 per ton when compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $347 per ton and $745 per ton, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2021.

CVR Partners' fertilizer facilities produced a combined 210,000 tons of ammonia during the fourth quarter 2022, of which 75,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 308,000 tons of UAN. During the fourth quarter 2021, the fertilizer facilities produced 197,000 tons of ammonia, of which 70,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 288,000 tons of UAN.

Full-Year 2022

Full-year 2022 operating income was $320 million on net sales of $836 million, compared to operating income of $134 million on net sales of $533 million for full-year 2021.

The average realized gate prices for full-year 2022 for UAN improved by 84 percent to $486 per ton and ammonia improved 88 percent to $1,024 per ton when compared to the full-year 2021. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $264 per ton and $544 per ton, respectively, for full-year 2021.

For full-year 2022, our fertilizer facilities produced a combined 703,000 tons of ammonia, of which 213,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,140,000 tons of UAN. For full-year 2021, the fertilizer facilities produced 807,000 tons of ammonia, of which 275,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,208,000 tons of UAN.

Corporate

The Company reported income tax expense of $157 million, or 19.6 percent of income before income taxes, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $8 million, or (12.4) percent of income before income taxes, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The fluctuation in income tax expense was due primarily to an increase in overall pretax earnings and state income tax expense. In addition, the change in the effective tax rate was due primarily to the changes in pretax earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests and state income tax expense between all periods presented.

Cash, Debt and Dividend

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $510 million at December 31, 2022. Consolidated total debt and finance lease obligations was $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022, including $547 million held by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment.

During the years ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, CVR Partners repurchased 111,695 and 24,378 of its common units, respectively, on the open market pursuant to a repurchase program (the "Unit Repurchase Program") approved by the board of directors of its general partner (the "UAN GP Board") and in accordance with a repurchase agreement under Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, at a cost of $12 million and $1 million, respectively, exclusive of transaction costs, or an average price of $110.98 and $21.69, respectively, per common unit. As of December 31, 2022, CVR Partners had a nominal authorized amount remaining under the Unit Repurchase Program. This Unit Repurchase Program does not obligate CVR Partners to acquire any common units and may be cancelled or terminated by the UAN GP Board at any time.

On February 22, 2022, CVR Partners redeemed the $65 million outstanding balance of the 9.25% Senior Secured Notes, due June 2023 at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

On June 30, 2022, CVR Refining and certain of its subsidiaries (the "Credit Parties") entered into Amendment No. 3 to the Amended and Restated ABL Credit Agreement, dated December 20, 2012, with a revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $275 million (with a $125 million incremental facility having substantially similar terms and subject to additional lender commitments) and a maturity date of June 30, 2027 (as amended, the "Petroleum ABL"). The proceeds of loans under the Petroleum ABL may be used for capital expenditures, working capital and general corporate purposes of the Credit Parties and their subsidiaries. The Petroleum ABL provides for loans and letters of credit in an amount up to the aggregate availability under the facility, subject to meeting certain borrowing base conditions, with sub-limits of $30 million for swingline loans and $60 million (or $100 million if increased by the agent) for letters of credit.

Today, CVR Energy announced a fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend of 50 cents per share. The quarterly dividend, as declared by CVR Energy's Board of Directors on February 21, 2023, will be paid on March 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2023.

Today, CVR Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution of $10.50 per common unit, which will be paid on March 13, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of March 6, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

CVR Energy previously announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 22, at 1 p.m. Eastern. This Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.

The following are non-GAAP measures we present for the year ended December 31, 2022:

EBITDA - Consolidated net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

Petroleum EBITDA and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA - Segment net income (loss) before segment (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), and (iii) depreciation and amortization.

Refining Margin - The difference between our Petroleum Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.

Refining Margin, adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts - Refining Margin adjusted to exclude the impact of current period market price and volume fluctuations on crude oil and refined product inventories purchased in prior periods and lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, if applicable. We record our commodity inventories on the first-in-first-out basis. As a result, significant current period fluctuations in market prices and the volumes we hold in inventory can have favorable or unfavorable impacts on our refining margins as compared to similar metrics used by other publicly-traded companies in the refining industry.

Refining Margin and Refining Margin adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts, per Throughput Barrel - Refining Margin and Refining Margin adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts divided by the total throughput barrels during the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Throughput Barrel - Direct operating expenses for our Petroleum Segment divided by total throughput barrels for the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Petroleum EBITDA and Adjusted Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA - EBITDA, Petroleum EBITDA and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Earnings (loss) per share adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends.

Free Cash Flow - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized turnaround expenditures.

Net Debt and Finance Lease Obligations - Net debt and finance lease obligations is total debt and finance lease obligations reduced for cash and cash equivalents.

Total Debt and Net Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to EBITDA Exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer - Total debt and net debt and finance lease obligations is calculated as the consolidated debt and net debt and finance lease obligations less the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment's debt and net debt and finance lease obligations as of the most recent period ended divided by EBITDA exclusive of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment for the most recent twelve-month period.

We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, including but not limited to our operating performance as compared to other publicly-traded companies in the refining and fertilizer industries, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.

Factors Affecting Comparability of Our Financial Results

Our historical results of operations for the periods presented may not be comparable with prior periods or to our results of operations in the future for the reasons discussed below.

Petroleum Segment

Coffeyville Refinery - The Coffeyville Refinery's next planned turnaround is expected to start in the spring of 2023, with pre-planning expenditures of $14 million capitalized for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Wynnewood Refinery - The Wynnewood Refinery began a major scheduled turnaround in late February 2022 that was completed in early April 2022. We capitalized expenditures of $67 million and $7 million related to turnaround activities for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Coffeyville Fertilizer Facility - A planned turnaround at the Coffeyville Facility commenced in July 2022 and was completed in mid-August 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we incurred turnaround expense of $12 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we incurred turnaround expense of less than $1 million related to planning for the Coffeyville Facility's turnaround completed during the third quarter of 2022. During the planning and execution of this turnaround, we updated the estimated useful lives of certain assets, which resulted in additional depreciation expense of $6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. Additionally, the Coffeyville Facility had planned downtime during the fourth quarter 2021 at a cost of $2 million.

East Dubuque Fertilizer Facility - A planned turnaround at the East Dubuque Facility commenced in August 2022 and was completed in mid-September 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we incurred turnaround expense of $21 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we incurred turnaround expense of $1 million related to planning for the East Dubuque Facility's turnaround completed during the third quarter of 2022. During the planning and execution of this turnaround, we updated the estimated useful lives of certain assets, which resulted in additional depreciation expense of $6 million and $5 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





CVR Energy, Inc.

(unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 2,679 $ 2,112 $ 10,896 $ 7,242 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 2,147 1,805 8,766 6,185 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 174 160 719 569 Depreciation and amortization 71 71 281 270 Cost of sales 2,392 2,036 9,766 7,024 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 39 33 149 119 Depreciation and amortization 2 3 7 9 Loss on asset disposal 10 - 11 3 Operating income 236 40 963 87 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (18 ) (24 ) (85 ) (117 ) Investment income (loss) on marketable securities - (1 ) - 81 Other income (expense), net 4 3 (77 ) 15 Income before income tax expense 222 18 801 66 Income tax expense (benefit) 50 (7 ) 157 (8 ) Net income 172 25 644 74 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 60 39 181 49 Net income (loss) attributable to CVR Energy stockholders $ 112 $ (14 ) $ 463 $ 25 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.11 $ (0.14 ) $ 4.60 $ 0.25 Dividends declared per share $ 1.40 $ - $ 4.80 $ 4.89 EBITDA * $ 313 $ 116 $ 1,174 $ 462 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 388 $ 109 $ 1,369 $ 301 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 100.5 100.5 100.5 100.5





________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below.





Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in millions) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 510 $ 510 Working capital 154 213 Total assets 4,119 3,906 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion 1,591 1,660 Total liabilities 3,328 3,136 Total CVR stockholders' equity 531 553





Selected Cash Flow Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash flows provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 99 $ 14 $ 967 $ 396 Investing activities (54 ) (34 ) (271 ) (238 ) Financing activities (153 ) (36 ) (696 ) (315 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (108 ) $ (56 ) $ - $ (157 ) Free cash flow * $ 44 $ (24 ) $ 693 $ 167





________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below.





Selected Segment Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 (in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Net sales $ 2,422 $ 212 $ 2,679 $ 9,919 $ 836 $ 10,896 Operating income 155 102 236 719 320 963 Net income 175 95 172 759 287 644 EBITDA * 204 122 313 905 403 1,174 Capital Expenditures: (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 25 $ 2 $ 30 $ 84 $ 40 $ 133 Growth capital expenditures - - 14 2 1 70 Total capital expenditures $ 25 $ 2 $ 44 $ 86 $ 41 $ 203





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Net sales $ 1,927 $ 189 $ 2,112 $ 6,721 $ 533 $ 7,242 Operating (loss) income (27 ) 72 40 (27 ) 134 87 Net (loss) income (19 ) 61 25 4 78 74 EBITDA * 27 93 116 186 213 462 Capital Expenditures: (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 18 $ 9 $ 27 $ 47 $ 16 $ 65 Growth capital expenditures - 3 10 3 10 161 Total capital expenditures $ 18 $ 12 $ 37 $ 50 $ 26 $ 226





________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below. (1) Capital expenditures are shown exclusive of capitalized turnaround expenditures and business combinations.





Selected Balance Sheet Data



December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 235 $ 86 $ 510 $ 305 $ 113 $ 510 Total assets 4,354 1,100 4,119 3,368 1,127 3,906 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion (2) 48 547 1,591 54 611 1,660





________________

(1) Corporate cash and cash equivalents consisted of $189 million and $92 million at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Corporate total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion consisted of $996 million and $995 million at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.





Petroleum Segment



Key Operating Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Refining margin * $ 17.14 $ 7.13 $ 19.09 $ 8.14 Refining margin, adjusted for inventory valuation impacts * 19.17 6.28 18.80 6.48 Direct operating expenses * 5.52 4.84 5.68 4.83





________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below.





Throughput Data by Refinery

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in bpd) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Coffeyville Regional crude 46,005 28,237 53,237 28,270 WTI 40,638 63,604 38,265 62,695 WTL - 482 407 511 WTS 611 - 462 - Midland WTI - 160 642 452 Condensate 15,980 5,692 12,159 7,911 Heavy Canadian 6,781 6,147 6,847 3,695 DJ Basin 20,105 24,314 15,607 17,980 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 16,733 13,730 11,556 10,788 Wynnewood Regional crude 47,961 63,158 46,159 60,287 WTL 2,321 - 2,323 3,430 WTS - 803 143 202 Midland WTI 2,658 4,047 1,073 2,107 Condensate 16,730 7,654 13,283 7,360 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 4,166 4,229 3,125 3,396 Total throughput 220,689 222,257 205,288 209,084





Production Data by Refinery

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in bpd) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Coffeyville Gasoline 76,851 79,259 72,478 71,070 Distillate 62,066 57,033 58,104 53,441 Other liquid products 3,619 3,098 4,789 4,481 Solids 5,347 4,566 4,700 4,246 Wynnewood Gasoline 40,921 41,459 35,027 39,858 Distillate 25,282 33,547 23,690 31,662 Other liquid products 6,530 2,971 5,712 2,862 Solids 10 25 11 21 Total production 220,626 221,958 204,511 207,641 Light product yield (as % of crude throughput) (1) 102.7 % 103.4 % 99.3 % 100.6 % Liquid volume yield (as % of total throughput) (2) 97.5 % 97.8 % 97.3 % 97.3 % Distillate yield (as % of crude throughput) (3) 43.7 % 44.3 % 42.9 % 43.7 %





________________

(1) Total Gasoline and Distillate divided by total Regional crude, WTI, WTL, Midland WTI, WTS, Condensate, Heavy Canadian and DJ Basin throughput (2) Total Gasoline, Distillate, and Other liquid products divided by total throughput. (3) Total Distillate divided by total Regional crude, WTI, WTL, Midland WTI, WTS, Condensate, Heavy Canadian and DJ Basin throughput.





Key Market Indicators



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars per barrel) 2022 2021 2022 2021 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) NYMEX $ 82.64 $ 77.10 $ 94.41 $ 68.11 Crude Oil Differentials to WTI: Brent 5.99 2.64 4.63 2.83 WCS (heavy sour) (28.15 ) (16.60 ) (19.24 ) (13.55 ) Condensate 0.52 0.04 0.06 (0.40 ) Midland Cushing 1.33 0.63 1.52 0.45 NYMEX Crack Spreads: Gasoline 21.81 18.52 30.43 20.11 Heating Oil 66.21 22.77 54.76 18.80 NYMEX 2-1-1 Crack Spread 44.01 20.64 42.60 19.45 PADD II Group 3 Product Basis: Gasoline (6.70 ) (4.50 ) (6.44 ) (2.60 ) Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (6.48 ) (2.79 ) (2.40 ) (0.02 ) PADD II Group 3 Product Crack Spread: Gasoline 15.11 14.02 23.98 17.51 Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel 59.72 19.98 52.37 18.78 PADD II Group 3 2-1-1 37.42 17.00 38.18 18.14





Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Ammonia Utilization Rates (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (percent of capacity utilization) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated 96 % 90 % 81 % 92 %





________________

(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rates on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment's facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.





Sales and Production Data



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated sales (thousand tons): Ammonia 77 105 195 269 UAN 261 265 1,144 1,196 Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton): (1) Ammonia $ 967 $ 745 $ 1,024 $ 544 UAN 455 347 486 264 Consolidated production volume (thousand tons): Ammonia (gross produced) (2) 210 197 703 807 Ammonia (net available for sale) (2) 75 70 213 275 UAN 308 288 1,140 1,208 Feedstock: Petroleum coke used in production (thousand tons) 127 124 425 514 Petroleum coke (dollars per ton) $ 53.36 $ 47.96 $ 52.88 $ 44.69 Natural gas used in production (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 2,088 1,970 6,905 8,049 Natural gas used in production (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 6.68 $ 5.43 $ 6.66 $ 3.95 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 2,135 2,412 6,701 7,848 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 6.30 $ 5.10 $ 6.37 $ 3.83





________________

(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry. (2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products. (3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.





Key Market Indicators



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ammonia - Southern plains (dollars per ton) $ 1,097 $ 1,090 $ 1,136 $ 681 Ammonia - Corn belt (dollars per ton) 1,272 1,199 1,274 746 UAN - Corn belt (dollars per ton) 578 583 580 384 Natural gas NYMEX (dollars per MMBtu) $ 6.07 $ 4.84 $ 6.54 $ 3.73





Q1 2023 Outlook

The table below summarizes our outlook for certain refining statistics and financial information for the first quarter of 2023. See "Forward-Looking Statements" above.

Q1 2023 Low High Petroleum Total throughput (bpd) 180,000 195,000 Direct operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 95 $ 105 Turnaround (2) 35 45 Renewables (3) Total throughput (in millions of gallons) 20 25 Direct Operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 2 $ 4 Nitrogen Fertilizer Ammonia utilization rates Consolidated 95 % 100 % Coffeyville Fertilizer Facility 95 % 100 % East Dubuque Fertilizer Facility 95 % 100 % Direct operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 55 $ 65 Capital Expenditures (in millions) (2) Petroleum $ 40 $ 50 Renewables (3) 20 30 Nitrogen Fertilizer 5 10 Other 2 5 Total capital expenditures $ 67 $ 95





________________

(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization and, for the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment, turnaround expenses and inventory valuation impacts. (2) Turnaround and capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis. (3) Renewables reflects spending on the Wynnewood renewable diesel unit project. As of December 31, 2022, Renewables does not meet the definition of a reportable segment as defined under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations



Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 172 $ 25 $ 644 $ 74 Interest expense, net 18 24 85 117 Income tax expense (benefit) 50 (7 ) 157 (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 73 74 288 279 EBITDA 313 116 1,174 462 Adjustments: Revaluation of RFS liability 26 9 135 63 Loss (gain) on marketable securities - 1 - (81 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 10 - 5 (16 ) Inventory valuation impacts, unfavorable (favorable) 39 (17 ) (24 ) (127 ) Call Option Lawsuits settlement - - 79 - Adjusted EBITDA 388 109 1,369 301





Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.11 $ (0.14 ) $ 4.60 $ 0.25 Adjustments: (1) Revaluation of RFS liability 0.20 0.06 1.00 0.46 Loss (gain) on marketable securities - 0.01 - (0.59 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 0.08 - 0.04 (0.12 ) Inventory valuation impacts, unfavorable (favorable) 0.29 (0.13 ) (0.18 ) (0.93 ) Call Option Lawsuits settlement - - 0.58 - Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.68 $ (0.20 ) $ 6.04 $ (0.93 )





________________

(1) Amounts are shown after-tax, using the Company's marginal tax rate, and are presented on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding for each period.





Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 99 $ 14 $ 967 $ 396 Less: Capital expenditures (46 ) (36 ) (191 ) (224 ) Capitalized turnaround expenditures (9 ) (2 ) (83 ) (5 ) Free cash flow $ 44 $ (24 ) $ 693 $ 167





Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Petroleum net income (loss) $ 175 $ (19 ) $ 759 $ 4 Interest income, net (17 ) (5 ) (41 ) (21 ) Depreciation and amortization 46 51 187 203 Petroleum EBITDA 204 27 905 186 Adjustments: Revaluation of RFS liability 26 9 135 63 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives, net 11 - 3 (16 ) Inventory valuation impact, unfavorable (favorable) (1) 41 (17 ) (22 ) (127 ) Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA 282 19 1,021 106





Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Gross Profit (Loss) to Refining Margin and Refining Margin Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 2,422 $ 1,928 $ 9,919 $ 6,721 Less: Cost of materials and other (2,074 ) (1,782 ) (8,488 ) (6,100 ) Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (112 ) (99 ) (426 ) (369 ) Depreciation and amortization (46 ) (50 ) (182 ) (197 ) Gross profit (loss) 190 (3 ) 823 55 Add: Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 112 99 426 369 Depreciation and amortization 46 50 182 197 Refining margin 348 146 1,431 621 Inventory valuation impact, unfavorable (favorable) (1) 41 (17 ) (22 ) (127 ) Refining margin, adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 389 $ 129 $ 1,409 $ 494





________________

(1) The Petroleum Segment's basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out ("FIFO"). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period. In order to derive the inventory valuation impact per total throughput barrel, we utilize the total dollar figures for the inventory valuation impact and divide by the number of total throughput barrels for the period.





Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Total Throughput Barrels

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total throughput barrels per day 220,689 222,257 205,288 209,084 Days in the period 92 92 365 365 Total throughput barrels 20,303,351 20,447,613 74,930,140 76,315,701





Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Refining Margin per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per total throughput barrel) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Refining margin $ 348 $ 146 $ 1,431 $ 621 Divided by: total throughput barrels 20 20 75 76 Refining margin per total throughput barrel $ 17.14 $ 7.13 $ 19.09 $ 8.14





Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Refining Margin Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per total throughput barrel) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Refining margin, adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 389 $ 129 $ 1,409 $ 494 Divided by: total throughput barrels 20 20 75 76 Refining margin, adjusted for inventory valuation impacts, per total throughput barrel $ 19.17 $ 6.28 $ 18.80 $ 6.48





Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Direct Operating Expenses per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per total throughput barrel) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 112 $ 99 $ 426 $ 369 Divided by: total throughput barrels 20 20 75 76 Direct operating expense per total throughput barrel $ 5.52 $ 4.84 $ 5.68 $ 4.83





Reconciliation of Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Nitrogen Fertilizer net income $ 95 $ 61 $ 287 $ 78 Add: Interest expense, net 8 11 34 61 Depreciation and amortization 19 21 82 74 Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA $ 122 $ 93 $ 403 $ 213





Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to EBITDA Exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer

(in millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Total debt and finance lease obligations (1) $ 1,591 Less: Nitrogen Fertilizer debt and finance lease obligations (1) $ (547 ) Total debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 1,044 EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer $ 771 Total debt and finance lease obligations to EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 1.35 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents $ 510 Less: Nitrogen Fertilizer cash and cash equivalents (86 ) Cash and cash equivalents exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 424 Net debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer (2) $ 620 Net debt and finance lease obligations to EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer (2) 0.80





________________

(1) Amounts are shown inclusive of the current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations. (2) Net debt represents total debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of cash and cash equivalents.





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 (1)

(in millions) March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 Consolidated Net income $ 153 $ 239 $ 80 $ 172 $ 644 Interest expense, net 24 23 19 18 85 Income tax expense 34 66 7 50 157 Depreciation and amortization 67 73 75 73 288 EBITDA $ 278 $ 401 $ 181 $ 313 $ 1,174 Nitrogen Fertilizer Net income (loss) $ 94 $ 118 $ (20 ) $ 95 287 Interest expense, net 10 8 8 8 34 Depreciation and amortization 19 21 22 19 82 EBITDA $ 123 $ 147 $ 10 $ 122 $ 403 EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer $ 155 $ 254 $ 171 $ 191 $ 771



