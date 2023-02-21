MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results.

"We delivered another outstanding year of growth in 2022, as we expanded adoption across our broad portfolio of solutions. I am incredibly proud of the dedication of our team to our mission of improving patient lives, which led to an impact on over 100,000 patients around the globe in 2022," said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. "We begin 2023 with an unrelenting determination to execute against the significant market opportunities in front of us while also achieving operating leverage, building upon the foundation we have created over the last decade with a long-term, growth mindset."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 was $88.0 million, an increase of 20.2% (an increase of 21.5% on a constant currency basis) over fourth quarter 2021 revenue. U.S. revenue was $73.9 million, an increase of $12.7 million or 20.7%, compared to fourth quarter 2021 revenue. U.S. revenue reflected strong growth across our open ablation, pain management and appendage management product lines, driven by sales of our EnCompass® clamp, cryoSPHERE® and AtriClip® Flex·V® products. International revenue increased $2.1 million or 17.8% (an increase of 25.4% on a constant currency basis) to $14.1 million, reflecting growth in appendage management and open ablation franchises. On a sequential basis, worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 increased approximately 5.7% over third quarter 2022.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2022 was $65.1 million compared to $55.0 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Gross margin was 74.0% and 75.1% for the fourth quarters 2022 and 2021, reflecting changes in product and geographic mix, as well as inflationary pressure. Loss from operations for the fourth quarter 2022 was $4.1 million, compared to $12.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021, reflecting strong revenue growth and improving leverage of our operating costs. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.09 for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $0.30 for the fourth quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive for the fourth quarter 2022 at $6.0 million, compared to negative $2.1 million for fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter 2022 was $0.09 compared to $0.30 for the fourth quarter 2021.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP measures. We discuss these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.

2022 Financial Results

Revenue for 2022 was $330.4 million, an increase of $56.1 million or 20.4% (an increase of 21.8% on a constant currency basis), compared to 2021 revenue. U.S. revenue increased 21.0% to $277.2 million. International revenue was $53.2 million, an increase of $8.0 million or 17.7% (an increase of 25.7% on a constant currency basis). Gross profit for 2022 was $245.9 million compared to $205.9 million for 2021, and gross margin decreased to 74.4% for 2022 compared to 75.0% for 2021.

Loss from operations for 2022 was $42.7 million, compared to income from operations of $55.2 million for 2021. Income from operations in 2021 includes a $184.8 million credit to operating expenses for the change in fair value of contingent consideration, offset partially by a $82.3 million intangible asset impairment charge for the IPR&D asset associated with the aMAZE trial. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.02 for 2022, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $1.11 and $1.09, respectively, for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.2 million for 2022, compared to negative $8.8 million for 2021. The adjusted loss per share for 2022 was $1.02 compared to an adjusted loss per share of $1.16 for 2021.

2023 Financial Guidance

Full year 2023 revenue is projected to be approximately $380 million to $387 million, reflecting growth of approximately 15% to 17% over full year 2022. Full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to break even, with improvements annually thereafter. Full year 2023 adjusted loss per share is expected to be in the range of $1.14 to $1.19.

Conference Call

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors page of AtriCure's corporate website at https://ir.atricure.com/events-and-presentations/events. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the webcast start time. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure's Isolator® Synergy Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure's AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure's Hybrid AF Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure's cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements"- that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. This press release also includes forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/forward-looking-statements as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this release is as of February 21, 2023. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release and the related attachment as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates, which are determined by the average daily Euro to Dollar exchange rate, to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) income before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible asset and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA)" later in this release.

Adjusted (loss) income per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net (loss) income per share before non-cash adjustments in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, impairment of intangible asset and legal settlement costs. A reconciliation of adjusted (loss) income per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share" later in this release.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure's financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financials measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States Revenue: Open ablation $ 23,506 $ 17,561 $ 86,119 $ 72,396 Minimally invasive ablation 9,707 11,303 38,553 39,380 Pain management 11,240 6,927 39,974 22,787 Total ablation 44,453 35,791 164,646 134,563 Appendage management 29,435 25,424 112,555 94,568 Total United States 73,888 61,215 277,201 229,131 International Revenue: Open ablation 7,424 6,544 26,809 23,194 Minimally invasive ablation 1,737 1,711 5,986 6,409 Pain management 183 39 558 61 Total ablation 9,344 8,294 33,353 29,664 Appendage management 4,796 3,709 19,825 15,534 Total International 14,140 12,003 53,178 45,198 Total revenue 88,028 73,218 330,379 274,329 Cost of revenue 22,915 18,202 84,439 68,469 Gross profit 65,113 55,016 245,940 205,860 Operating expenses (benefit): Research and development expenses 13,748 13,808 57,337 48,506 Selling, general and administrative expenses 55,501 53,710 231,272 204,649 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - (184,800 ) Intangible asset impairment - - - 82,300 Total operating expenses 69,249 67,518 288,609 150,655 (Loss) income from operations (4,136 ) (12,502 ) (42,669 ) 55,205 Other income (expense), net 87 (1,186 ) (3,529 ) (4,818 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (4,049 ) (13,688 ) (46,198 ) 50,387 Income tax expense 121 53 268 188 Net (loss) income $ (4,170 ) $ (13,741 ) $ (46,466 ) $ 50,199 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.02 ) $ 1.11 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.02 ) $ 1.09 Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share: Basic 45,912 45,331 45,740 45,066 Diluted 45,912 45,331 45,740 46,039

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 121,113 $ 119,090 Accounts receivable, net 42,693 33,021 Inventories 45,931 38,964 Prepaid and other current assets 5,477 5,001 Total current assets 215,214 196,076 Long-term investments 51,509 104,338 Property and equipment, net 38,833 31,409 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,787 4,761 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 274,120 277,773 Other noncurrent assets 1,985 955 Total assets $ 585,448 $ 615,312 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 52,920 $ 54,689 Other current liabilities and current maturities of debt and leases 5,472 1,756 Total current liabilities 58,392 56,445 Long-term debt 56,834 59,741 Finance lease liabilities 9,147 10,082 Operating lease liabilities 3,095 4,068 Contingent consideration and other noncurrent liabilities 1,226 1,220 Total liabilities 128,694 131,556 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 47 46 Additional paid-in capital 787,422 764,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,096 ) (948 ) Accumulated deficit (326,619 ) (280,153 ) Total stockholders' equity 456,754 483,756 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 585,448 $ 615,312

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (4,170 ) $ (13,741 ) $ (46,466 ) $ 50,199 Income tax expense 121 53 268 188 Other income (expense), net (87 ) 1,186 3,529 4,818 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,919 2,833 11,710 10,441 Share-based compensation expense 7,197 7,539 28,771 28,078 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - (184,800 ) Intangible asset impairment - - - 82,300 Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) (adjusted EBITDA) $ 5,980 $ (2,130 ) $ (2,188 ) $ (8,776 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (4,170 ) $ (13,741 ) $ (46,466 ) $ 50,199 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - (184,800 ) Intangible asset impairment - - - 82,300 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss $ (4,170 ) $ (13,741 ) $ (46,466 ) $ (52,301 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share Basic and diluted 45,912 45,331 45,740 45,066

