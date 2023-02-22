Dusit International: Dusit Hotels and Resorts announces Japan debut with showcase of its hotels opening soon - including the luxurious Dusit Thani Kyoto and lifestyle oriented ASAI Kyoto Shijo

Thai hospitality company's exciting plans for Japan were introduced at a special event at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo, where company executives revealed new details about Dusit's upcoming hotels in Kyoto and shared their vision to expand to more key cities, including Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo. Among the highlights of the properties coming soon: a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory dining experience crafted by world-famous chefs, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones.

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, officially marked the debut of Dusit Hotels and Resorts in Japan with an exclusive preview of its upcoming properties - ASAI Kyoto Shijo and Dusit Thani Kyoto - which are set to open in June and September, respectively, bringing Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the country for the first time.





Leveraging more than 70 years of experience in operating award-winning hotels and resorts in key destinations worldwide, Dusit Hotels and Resorts' milestone entries in Japan promise to bring unique stay and dining experiences inspired the four key pillars of Dusit Graciousness, including Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, environmental, and environmental).

Operating under Dusit's flagship Dusit Thani brand, Dusit Thani Kyoto will offer a luxurious stay experience in the city's Hanganji Monzen-machi district, only 850 meters from Kyoto Station and close to Nishi Honganji Temple (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and other major attractions.

Designed to be an urban sanctuary where Japanese tradition and gracious Thai hospitality are intrinsically interwoven and interpreted through a modern lens, the beautiful property takes its inspiration from the rich cultural heritage and stunning architecture of the ancient capitals of Kyoto, Japan, and Ayutthaya, Thailand. The idyllic combination of traditional elegance and contemporary comfort creates an inspiring environment for domestic and international travellers alike.

Alongside 150 elegantly appointed guest rooms set over four floors, the luxury hotel features large event spaces, a fitness centre, and a signature Devarana Wellness centre offering a unique fusion of ancient Thai massage therapies and traditional Japanese rituals, as well as personalised wellness treatments, activities, and journeys to meet the aspirational health needs of guests.

Dining and imbibing are also major highlights of Dusit Thani Kyoto. The hotel has everything in place to become a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts, with diverse options including a speciality Teppanyaki restaurant, a chic social club, a lavish tea shop, and, most notably, exquisite dining experiences crafted by award-winning chefs Duangporn "Bo" Songvisava and Dylan Jones from Thailand.

Known for their authentic Thai cuisine crafted from seasonal and sustainable ingredients, Bo and Dylan earned a Michelin Star and global recognition at their former restaurant, Bo.Ian, in Bangkok.

Their latest concept, Ayatana, at Dusit Thani Kyoto, translates their passion for ethical sourcing, innovative culinary flair, and a love for Thai cuisine into a multi-sensory, one-of-a-kind fine dining experience where authentic Thai flavours meet the finest Japanese traditions for memorable moments to savour. To complement this multi-sensory culinary voyage, a unique desert atelier, Kati, also designed by the couple, will feature Thai desserts presented in an exciting new way.

More excitement can be found across town at ASAI Kyoto Shijo, which will open ahead of Dusit Thani Kyoto in June.

Operating under Dusit's distinctive lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, which promises to uniquely link millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in the world's most vibrant neighbourhoods, the new 114-key hotel is located in Shijo-Karasuma, near the famous Nishiki Market in the city's renowned Downtown area.

Offering thoughtfully compact rooms that focus on the essentials - such as superior quality beds and powerful showers - the hotel is designed to foster meaningful interactions while celebrating the community's artistic and cultural heritage, with some unique Thai touches.

Alongside a large communal hub serving as a comfortable venue for work, rest, and play, the hotel will offer a cosy dining room inspired by the rich street-food culture of Bangkok. Guests will find a scrumptious selection of authentic Thai curries and flavoursome grilled and fried snacks paired with original cocktail creations and premium Japanese whisky, sake, and beer. A signature dessert selection featuring favourites like mango sticky rice and coconut ice cream with a variety of toppings will further transport diners' senses to the bustling streets of Bangkok.

Regular collaborations with local restaurateurs and artisans, and sustainable sourcing of produce, will further set the distinctive lifestyle hotel apart.

"We are delighted to debut our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality in the historic city of Kyoto and pay homage to the cherished bond between Thailand and Japan through our dynamic hotel offerings," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "With a deep reverence for the best that both Japan and Thailand have to offer - from culinary arts to music and design - our goal is to not only provide luxury and lifestyle accommodation, but also to contribute to the local community in a meaningful and sustainable way - just as we have done at the luxury chalet rentals we manage under Elite Havens in Niseko.

"Dedicated to providing a comprehensive, 360-degree experience that goes above and beyond satisfying our guests and customers to deliver sustained value to all stakeholders, we will fully leverage the full range of Dusit's interconnected businesses, including Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, and Property Development. This approach will strengthen our presence and set a solid foundation for future growth in Japan. We are already exploring options to expand our hotel portfolio in vibrant cities like Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo, and we will be seeking opportunities to introduce our other business units in adjacent industries too.

"Our journey in the hotel segment begins in June with the opening of the lifestyle oriented ASAI Kyoto Shijo, followed by the grand opening of the luxurious Dusit Thani Kyoto in September, and we eagerly await this exciting new chapter for our hotel business."

Dusit's property portfolio currently spans 16 countries and comprises 48 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts (six distinct brands) and more than 300 luxury villas under Elite Havens. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of seven brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, Dusit Suites, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

