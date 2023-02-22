Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
22.02.2023
97 Leser
Comviva and Microsoft Collaborate to Deliver Innovative CPaaS solution Powered by Microsoft Azure

Leveraging the benefits of the Microsoft Cloud, Comviva CPaaS makes it simpler for Telcos to offer secure, scalable and open communication platforms to enterprises

NEW DELHI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, and a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions today announced the availability of its Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution powered by Microsoft Azure.

Comviva_Logo

Comviva's Ngage is an intelligent omnichannel Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution that enables real-time communication capabilities, helping enterprises enhance and personalize their end-user customer experience seamlessly across channels. With a cloud-based delivery model, Ngage CPaaS seamlessly integrates with business applications and enables secure real-time customer interactions serving all customer engagement use cases from marketing to operations to customer service. It enables enterprises to communicate with their end customers through the appropriate context and channels over a secure, scalable and open cloud communication platform.

Comviva is empowering Telecom operators to offer a modern, modular and open communication platform for their enterprise customers, combined with the security and scalability of Microsoft Azure.

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra,Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, "We are intensely committed to delivering integrated modern customer experiences and monetization capabilities and investing in new technologies to set ourselves up for future success. With Comviva CPaaS, Communication Services Providers shall monetize and accelerate innovation with agility. This shall empower them to meet the growing demands of enterprises where every campaign requires personalized variations, tighter consistency across channels, and shorter turnaround times."

Marianne Roling, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators, Microsoft said: "We're pleased that Comviva's innovative Ngage CPaaS solution takes advantage of Azure's secure and scalable AI and natural language services. The modern digital experiences that CPaaS is delivering will enable Telcos to bring secure communication channels and services to customers."

Comviva's CPaaS is a full-stack platform to empower telecom service providers to drive real-time customer interactions for enterprises. The platform supports messaging services and chats powered with conversational AI capabilities across the industry verticals. Its cognitive automation and Natural Language Processing capabilities empower enterprises to deliver enriched customer experiences by automating user interactions in a human-like language. It is one of the most scalable platforms in the industry handling over 80+ billion messages in a year.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta
sundeep.mehta@comviva.com
+91-9910030732

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-and-microsoft-collaborate-to-deliver-innovative-cpaas-solution-powered-by-microsoft-azure-301752930.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
